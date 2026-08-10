Academic fraud clouds free meals Nobel bid

President Prabowo Subianto inspects the implementation of the free nutritious meal program on June 2, 2026, at State Junior High School (SMPN) 111 Jakarta. (Courtesy of/The Palace's Press Bureau (BPMI))

A paper promoting President Prabowo Subianto’s free nutritious meals program for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination has become embroiled in an academic integrity scandal after its lead author allegedly fabricated her professorship and listed researchers as coauthors without their consent.

The paper titled “Nobel Peace Prize 2026: Free Meal Program by the National Nutrition Agency Building Smart Business for Food Security Industry and Indonesia’s Economic Growth” was posted in March on Social Science Research Network (SSRN), an open-access platform used by scholars to share early-stage research and preprints.

It listed Prabowo as its first author, followed by nine researchers affiliated with the Home Ministry, an international publisher and universities in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The paper has drawn widespread attention, particularly online, over questions about its intent and authenticity. Some have pointed to several posters that appear to have been generated by artificial intelligence, as well as passages resembling prompts for generative AI tools.

Prabowo's inclusion as an author has further fueled the controversy, prompting the Higher Education Science and Technology Ministry to form an investigation team.

Read also: Eyes on education bill as free meals may seek funding lifeline

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In a statement on Thursday, the ministry identified Dian Damayanti as paper’s main author and the person responsible for submitting it to SSRN. Dian had identified herself as a professor with international academic publisher European Alliance for Innovation (EAI).