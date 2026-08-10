Authorities foil effort to smuggle hundreds of birds out of Bali

Officers from the Bali Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine Agency (BBKHIT) display 284 birds on Aug. 3 after thwarting a smuggling effort at Gilimanuk Port in Jembrana regency, Bali. The smuggling interception operation involved officers from the Bali BBKHIT, the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and the Gilimanuk Port Police. (Antara/Bali BBKHIT)

The birds were found in the luggage compartment of a bus at Gilimanuk Ferry Port in Jembrana regency, in the western part of the island. The birds were allegedly intended to be transported to Central Java.

Q uarantine officers in Bali have thwarted an attempt to transport 284 birds, packed inside three cardboard boxes and four fruit baskets, outside of the tourism island without proper quarantine documents on Aug. 1.

The birds were found in the luggage compartment of a bus at Gilimanuk Ferry Port in Jembrana regency, in the western part of the island. The birds were allegedly headed to Central Java.

Officers from the Bali Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine Agency (BBKHIT), the Bali Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) and the Gilimanuk Port Police were involved in operation.

“This is not the first time wildlife has been transported without documents, something that remains a serious concern for the Indonesian Quarantine Agency to strengthen inspections as part of the country's biosecurity efforts and protect Indonesia's biodiversity,” quarantine agency head Heri Yuwono said in a statement on Aug. 3.

The case was opened when authorities received information on the planned smuggling and then inspected the bus.

When the authorities checked the bus’s luggage compartment, officers found hundreds of birds packed in three cardboard boxes and four fruit baskets.

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But the crew could not show animal health certificates and quarantine documents as required by Law No. 21/2019 on Animal, Fish and Plant Quarantine.