Indonesia makes history by starting construction of Scorpene submarines

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Indonesia ordered two Scorpene Evolved submarines from French shipbuilder Naval Group which are being constructed domestically in Surabaya.
ndonesia made history on Friday by starting the construction of the first of two Scorpene Evolved submarines with a steel cutting ceremony to become the first ASEAN country to build a submarine from scratch domestically.
Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali led the ceremony at state-owned shipbuilder PT PAL, Indonesia’s surface ship division fabrication shop in Surabaya.
PT PAL president director Kaharuddin Djenod said the event was a significant milestone in Indonesia's journey toward strengthening its defense capabilities.
Designed by French shipbuilder Naval Group, the Scorpene for the Republic of Indonesia (SRI) project is a national strategic project that will not only strengthen the Indonesian Navy's operational readiness but also serve as a catalyst for the development of national defense industrial ecosystem.
"Today [Friday] is not just about the start of a submarine's construction. Today is an opportunity for Indonesia to prove that we can build national strategic capabilities sustainably,” Kaharuddin said during the ceremony.
“What we are building is not just a defense platform, but also the competence of Indonesian engineers, technological mastery and an industrial ecosystem that will be the foundation to construct next-generation submarines.”
In his remarks, Ali said that the construction of the first submarine in Indonesia is a historic milestone for the ASEAN region.
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