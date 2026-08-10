Students arrested, expelled for sexual harassment

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A student is being held at the Central Java Police's detention center while a student in Medan has been stripped of his academic and nonacademic privileges.
he police arrested a university student in Semarang for allegedly uploading deepfake photos and videos of his former girlfriend while a university in Medan expelled a student for sexually harassing other students.
Police arrested IAM at his boarding house in Gunungpati, Semarang city, on Aug. 4, and he is being held at the Central Java Police’s detention house.
He was arrested following a police report filed by his former girlfriend E, a student at a university in Surakarta, Central Java.
E said that she found out on Jan. 1 that deepfake photos and videos of her had been published on social media. The deepfakes combined the image of her face with the naked bodies of other women.
Accompanied by her lawyer Zainal Petir, E reported the case to Central Java Police Cyber Investigation Directorate on Jan. 28.
Zainal said E was stressed and shocked to learn that her face emerged in compromising photos and videos, which were posted on Instagram and the Telegram messaging app.
“My client requested assistance. We reported the case to the Central Java Police Cyber Investigation Directorate,” he said.
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