Wildfire smoke drives surge in respiratory infections

A helicopter drops water on burning forests and land in the Petuk Katimpun area, Palangka Raya, in Central Kalimantan, on Aug. 13, 2026. (AFP/Reina)

I ndonesia is seeing a sharp increase in respiratory illnesses as a prolonged dry season fuels widespread land and forest fires, with health facilities in parts of Kalimantan and Sumatra reporting thousands of additional cases in recent weeks amid worsening air quality.

The Health Ministry told The Jakarta Post on Monday that it had recorded around 15.6 million cases of acute respiratory infections nationwide since January, about 200,000 more than during the same period last year.

The ministry, however, cautioned that the largest outbreaks have been concentrated in densely populated provinces on Java, suggesting that the increase cannot be attributed solely to wildfire smoke.

Still, health authorities in several fire-affected provinces have reported marked increases in respiratory complaints as haze blankets communities.

West Kalimantan, one of the provinces with the largest burned areas this year, has seen emergency room visits for respiratory infections soar since July. The local administration has ordered all regional public hospitals (RSUD) and community health centers (Puskesmas) across its 14 regencies and cities to provide 24-hour emergency medical services following the surge.

“Poor air quality has caused a spike in cases of respiratory illness”, said Hary Agung Tjahyadi, director of RSUD Dr. Soedarso in Pontianak, the provincial capital.

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