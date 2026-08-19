Indonesia seizes 2.6 tonnes of meth in major bust

President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (right), inspects seized narcotics amounting to 214.84 tonnes worth US$ 1.77 billion seized over the past year, before they were incinerated during a ceremony in Jakarta on October 29, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The National Narcotics Agency said it had received intelligence that a vessel sailing from Sarawak, Malaysia through the Andaman Sea may be carrying narcotics to Indonesia.

I ndonesia has seized 2.6 tonnes of liquid methamphetamine hidden on a Tanzanian-flagged vessel in one of the country's biggest drug busts, with 10 crew members arrested, a senior narcotics official said.

The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) said in a statement late Tuesday it had received intelligence that a vessel sailing from Sarawak, Malaysia through the Andaman Sea may be carrying narcotics to Indonesia.

The agency, in a joint operation with customs officials, intercepted the MV Rain Maker, sailing under a fake name, late Monday near Bengkalis in Riau province.

"The inspection of the vessel found 2.6 tonnes of methamphetamine, or liquid meth, stored in eight water barrels and a water tank," narcotics agency official Roy Hardi Siahaan said.

Sniffer dogs also found more than 1.5 million illegal cigarettes on board, the agency said.

Authorities arrested 10 crew members, all Myanmar nationals.

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Last year, authorities announced Indonesia's biggest-ever drug bust with the seizure of two tonnes of crystal meth hidden on a fishing boat sailing from the Andaman Sea to Batam Island.