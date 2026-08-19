Papuan rebels shoot one soldier dead, injure two on Independence Day

A group of rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army-Papua Freedom Organization (TPNPB-OPM) gather behind a couple, identified as Kumis Kogoya and Seli Wenda, before their execution-style killing along the trans-Papua highway in Seradala district, Yahukimo regency, Papua Highlands, on July 21, 2026. The rebels killed a total of three civilians in execution-style shootings accusing the victims of being intelligence agents for the Indonesian government. (Courtesy of Koops Habema/-)

TPNPB-OPM launched several attacks on Sunday and Monday but suffered three fatalities when an Indonesian Military (TNI) task force located their hideout in Central Papua.

T he festivities celebrating the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day were marred by the death of an Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier when a group of Papuan rebels ambushed an Army post in Central Papua on Monday.

Rebels from the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the armed wing of the Free Papua Organization (OPM), attacked the post in Jila district, Mimika regency, killing First Pvt. Rizki Kurniawan, who was shot in the head, and injuring First Pvt. Y. Pasaribu and First Pvt. Kiki Febrio, kompas.com reported.

It was reported that Pasaribu was hit in the abdomen while Kiki received a gunshot wound to his arm.

The soldiers are from Infantry Battalion (Yonif) 133/Yudha Sakti, which was conducting duties as part of the national vital object security task force.

The ambush took place at about 8:10 a.m. local time (6:10 a.m. Jakarta time) when rebels attacked the Yonif 133 post and Jila Military Subdistrict Command (Koramil) from three different directions.

Soldiers stationed at the post defended their position and retaliated against the rebels.

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The two injured soldiers received immediate medical treatment while Rizki’s body was removed amid heightened security in Jila district.