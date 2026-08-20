Aid gaps persist as NTT quake displaces over 90,000

Patients receive treatment inside emergency tents at Komodo Regional Hospital in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, on Thursday. The hospital has set up the tents in its courtyard as a precaution against aftershocks following a magnitude-7.7 earthquake that struck the region on Saturday. (Antara/Gecio Viana)

Many residents have chosen to remain in makeshift shelters rather than return home, not only because their houses were damaged but also because of fears triggered by the continuing tremors.

T he government has stepped up aid deliveries and high-level visits to East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), where a powerful earthquake and thousands of aftershocks have displaced more than 90,000 people, as survivors in some remote areas report shortages of food, clean water and adequate shelter.

The death toll from the magnitude-7.7 earthquake that struck off Flores on Aug. 15 rose to 75 on Thursday, from 71 a day earlier, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

The number of displaced people also surged to 92,735 across at least seven regencies, an increase of more than 30,000 from Wednesday, as persistent aftershocks continued to drive residents from their homes.

As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the BNPB had recorded at least 3,752 aftershocks.

Many residents have chosen to remain in makeshift shelters rather than return home, not only because their houses were damaged but also because of fears triggered by the continuing tremors, BNPB disaster prevention deputy Abdul Muhari said.

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“Our challenge lies in areas where people are self-evacuating,” Abdul said.