Jakarta police plan to limit protest sites draws backlash

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The Jakarta Police’s plan to prohibit public protests at the Hotel Indonesia Hotel traffic circle has drawn strong opposition from students and activists, who have described the move as “unlawful” and warned that it could further restrict freedom of expression.
he Jakarta Police’s plan to prohibit public protests at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle has drawn strong opposition from students and activists, who have described the move as “unlawful” and warned that it could further restrict freedom of expression.
The plan was announced by police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto on Tuesday, as hundreds of university students were blocked by six layers of police barricades along Jl. Sudirman, less than a kilometer from the traffic circle.
The barricades prevented more than 200 students, mostly from the University of Indonesia (UI), from reaching the traffic circle before the protest ended late Tuesday afternoon.
Budi said the traffic circle was considered the “center of gravity” for Jakarta and argued that protests there could disrupt business climate and public activities.
“It is the center of the economy, international tourism and public activities, where shopping centers and transportation hubs are located,” Budi told reporters.
“If the area is used for public assembly or protests, it will disrupt the activities of others," he continued.
Read also: Students rally against ‘decaying freedom' as Indonesia turns 81
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