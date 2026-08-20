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Jakarta police plan to limit protest sites draws backlash

The Jakarta Police’s plan to prohibit public protests at the Hotel Indonesia Hotel traffic circle has drawn strong opposition from students and activists, who have described the move as “unlawful” and warned that it could further restrict freedom of expression.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, August 20, 2026

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Students stage a protest in the city center on Aug. 18, a day after the 81st Independence Day in Jakarta, demanding the government eradicate corruption, collusion and nepotism, end wasteful programs, and lower the prices of basic necessities and fuel. Students stage a protest in the city center on Aug. 18, a day after the 81st Independence Day in Jakarta, demanding the government eradicate corruption, collusion and nepotism, end wasteful programs, and lower the prices of basic necessities and fuel. (AFP/Azwar Ipank)

T

he Jakarta Police’s plan to prohibit public protests at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle has drawn strong opposition from students and activists, who have described the move as “unlawful” and warned that it could further restrict freedom of expression.

The plan was announced by police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Budi Hermanto on Tuesday, as hundreds of university students were blocked by six layers of police barricades along Jl. Sudirman, less than a kilometer from the traffic circle.

The barricades prevented more than 200 students, mostly from the University of Indonesia (UI), from reaching the traffic circle before the protest ended late Tuesday afternoon.

Budi said the traffic circle was considered the “center of gravity” for Jakarta and argued that protests there could disrupt business climate and public activities.

“It is the center of the economy, international tourism and public activities, where shopping centers and transportation hubs are located,” Budi told reporters.

“If the area is used for public assembly or protests, it will disrupt the activities of others," he continued.

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