Prabowo highlights NU’s role in maintaining national stability

President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech on Aug. 27 during the opening ceremony of Nahdlatul Ulama’s 35th congress in Jombang, East Java. (Antara/Syaiful Arif)

President Prabowo Subianto thanked on Thursday Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) for their support of his administration, saying the country’s largest Islamic organization played a significant role in maintaining the nation’s unity and stability.

P resident Prabowo Subianto said on Thursday that Islamic organizations such as Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) and Muhammadiyah played a significant role in maintaining the nation’s unity and stability, crediting their support for his presidency while pledging to further empower the institutions during his administration.

Hundreds of NU members gathered in Jombang, East Java, on Thursday for the opening ceremony of its five-day national congress, during which voting delegates from regional branches are expected to elect the organization’s chair for the next five-year term on Saturday.

Addressing hundreds of NU clerics and members at Thursday’s ceremony, Prabowo portrayed the organization as a key pillar of Indonesia’s social and political stability, highlighting its longstanding role in shaping the country’s history and national identity, including during Indonesia's struggle for independence.

“NU is an enormously valuable national asset, just like Muhammadiyah. As the President and holder of the people’s mandate, clearly, it would have not been possible for me to become president without the support of NU and Muhammadiyah,” Prabowo said.

“A strong NU means a strong Indonesia. A united NU unites Indonesia. A dignified NU means a dignified Indonesia,” he added, saying “if the nation “wishes to rise and maintain stability, the government must always maintain close ties with NU, as well as Muhammadiyah”.

Read also: NU congress begins in East Java to select new leaders

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Promising additional government support for NU, Prabowo pledged that the government will soon procure interactive classroom screens for NU-run schools.