Military court slammed for reducing penalties in activist acid attack case

Justice served: Four Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel found guilty of throwing acid at human rights activist Andrie Yunus leave after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court, on June 10, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

More than a dozen activist groups have condemned the Jakarta military appeals court for reducing the prison sentences and overturning the dismissals of two soldiers involved in an acid attack targeting human rights defender Andrie Yunus.

M ore than a dozen activist groups have condemned the Jakarta military appeals court for reducing the prison sentences and overturning the dismissals of two soldiers involved in an acid attack targeting human rights defender Andrie Yunus, fueling questions over the impartiality of the months-long military trial.

In a ruling favoring an appeal filed by two soldiers convicted of premeditated assault against Andrie, the Jakarta Military High Court reduced the prison sentences of Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko and First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono by six months. Following the ruling, the two soldiers are now serving two-and-a-half years and two years in prison, respectively.

The three-judge panel also annulled the dismissals of Edi and Budhi, who were found guilty of inciting the March 12 attack and coming up with the idea to use acid, respectively, by a lower military court in June. The planned assault left Andrie, an activist from the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) who has been vocal in opposing increasing military involvement in civilian affairs in the country, with serious burns on one-fifth of his body and his right eye blinded.

In a statement on Sunday, a coalition of activist groups under the banner of the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform strongly condemned the reduced penalties, arguing that they would only reinforce impunity for human rights violations toward civilians.

The coalition, which also includes Kontras and the Jakarta Legal Aid Foundation (LBH Jakarta) representing Andrie, also renewed its opposition to the fact that the case was tried within the military judicial system, which it described as “flawed and lacking independence” from the start.

“The problem is not just about the lighter sentences but also on how the military judiciary fails to ensure proper accountability when military personnel commit serious crimes against civilians,” the coalition said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The groups further called on the Supreme Court and the Judicial Commission to review how the Jakarta High Military Court made the decision.