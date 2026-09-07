The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security
Anak Krakatau eruption grounds flights, blankets vast region
Soekarno-Hatta airport suspends operations after volcanic eruption

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Military court slammed for reducing penalties in activist acid attack case

More than a dozen activist groups have condemned the Jakarta military appeals court for reducing the prison sentences and overturning the dismissals of two soldiers involved in an acid attack targeting human rights defender Andrie Yunus.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, September 7, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Justice served: Four Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel found guilty of throwing acid at human rights activist Andrie Yunus leave after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court, on June 10, 2026. Justice served: Four Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel found guilty of throwing acid at human rights activist Andrie Yunus leave after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court, on June 10, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

M

ore than a dozen activist groups have condemned the Jakarta military appeals court for reducing the prison sentences and overturning the dismissals of two soldiers involved in an acid attack targeting human rights defender Andrie Yunus, fueling questions over the impartiality of the months-long military trial.

In a ruling favoring an appeal filed by two soldiers convicted of premeditated assault against Andrie, the Jakarta Military High Court reduced the prison sentences of Second Sgt. Edi Sudarko and First Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono by six months. Following the ruling, the two soldiers are now serving two-and-a-half years and two years in prison, respectively.

The three-judge panel also annulled the dismissals of Edi and Budhi, who were found guilty of inciting the March 12 attack and coming up with the idea to use acid, respectively, by a lower military court in June. The planned assault left Andrie, an activist from the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) who has been vocal in opposing increasing military involvement in civilian affairs in the country, with serious burns on one-fifth of his body and his right eye blinded.

In a statement on Sunday, a coalition of activist groups under the banner of the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform strongly condemned the reduced penalties, arguing that they would only reinforce impunity for human rights violations toward civilians.

The coalition, which also includes Kontras and the Jakarta Legal Aid Foundation (LBH Jakarta) representing Andrie, also renewed its opposition to the fact that the case was tried within the military judicial system, which it described as “flawed and lacking independence” from the start.

“The problem is not just about the lighter sentences but also on how the military judiciary fails to ensure proper accountability when military personnel commit serious crimes against civilians,” the coalition said.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The groups further called on the Supreme Court and the Judicial Commission to review how the Jakarta High Military Court made the decision.

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Related Article

Court sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail

Split court hands Nadiem 10 years in prison

Military prosecutors forgo appeal in activist acid attack case

Graft trial of former Pati regent Sudewo starts in Semarang

Silencing human rights defenders: Southeast Asia’s accountability crisis

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

More in Indonesia

 View more
Justice served: Four Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel found guilty of throwing acid at human rights activist Andrie Yunus leave after their verdict hearing at the Jakarta Military Court, on June 10, 2026.
Politics

Military court slammed for reducing penalties in activist acid attack case
Stranded passengers queue at a customer service area at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after the airport closed its operations due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, September 7, 2026.
Jakarta

Soekarno-Hatta airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Fire breaks out in the town of Paniai in Central Papua province shortly after midnight on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026.
Archipelago

Fire in Papua kills 11, including 6 children

Highlight
Stranded passengers wait to request refunds after scheduled flights were canceled following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau at Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang on September 6, 2026. T
Jakarta

Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (center) hosts an informal consultation during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN unity at stake
Activists gathered in front of the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to submit an official memorandum calling for transparency and corporate accountability across borders on Sept. 4,2026. Air quality in Malaysia deteriorated further from Sept. 1, as smoke from Indonesian forest fires drove up respiratory complaints and sent residents scrambling for protective masks.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia vows to work with ASEAN members on haze

The Latest

 View more
Economy

EV push gains traction as factories expand
Politics

Military court slammed for reducing penalties in activist acid attack case
Jakarta

Soekarno-Hatta airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Archipelago

Fire in Papua kills 11, including 6 children
Economy

UAE builds alternative trade, energy routes after Iran attacks
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia lifts emergency declaration in Sarawak as fire haze eases
Environment

Wildfires, heat waves threaten to undermine air quality, UN weather agency says
Regulations

Govt to trial direct cash aid transfers in 2027
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Military court slammed for reducing penalties in activist acid attack case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.