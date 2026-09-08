Airspace reopens as Krakatau’s activity subsides 

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While the easing in activity allowed the eight airports near Anak Krakatau to reopen, Wunopito Airport in Lewoleba, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), remained closed, with its suspension extended until Wednesday morning as ashfall from Mount Ile Lewotolok continued.
ndonesia reopened eight airports on Tuesday as Mount Anak Krakatau’s volcanic activity eased, offering relief to air travelers after thousands of flights were disrupted, while schools in Jakarta extended online learning amid lingering concerns over volcanic ash.
Two airports in Lampung, four in Banten and one each in Jakarta and West Java had been closed over the weekend after volcanic ash was detected in their airspace following the eruption of Anak Krakatau, which sits in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.
The volcano erupted continuously for 25 hours from Friday night into Saturday, producing lava fountains and an ash plume that reached up to 15 kilometers above sea level.
Nearly 3,000 flights were affected during the airport closure on Sunday and Monday, involving around 341,000 passengers, according to the Transportation Ministry data.
The reopening brought relief to passengers whose travel plans had been disrupted, including Sania, a 50-year-old passenger from Binjai, North Sumatra, who had feared missing her child’s military commissioning ceremony in Jakarta after being stuck at Kualanamu International Airport for a day.
“My plan was that if I couldn’t catch a flight today, I would still try to get to Jakarta [by other means], even if it meant arriving too late to see my child’s commissioning tomorrow. Thankfully, flights have returned to normal today,” Sania said as she prepared to depart Kualanamu for Jakarta with her husband.
Read also: Travelers scramble as Anak Krakatau ash exposes gaps in contingency plans
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