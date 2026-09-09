Student suffers memory loss, seizures after free meal food poisoning

Members of the Indonesian military (TNI) and police evacuate students suspected of food poisoning from the free meals program on Jan. 29 at a senior high school in Kudus regency, Central Java. (Antara/Nirza)

The student's mother, Elvinus Lusiana, said Febiona Purba had been treated at five hospitals and examined by pediatric gastroenterology, neurology and psychiatry specialists, but has shown little improvement since the food poisoning incident three weeks ago.

A 16-year-old student in Karo regency, North Sumatra, has suffered memory loss, seizures and difficulty speaking after falling ill in a mass food poisoning incident linked to the government’s free nutritious meal program, raising fresh concerns about food safety in the initiative.

The student's mother, Elvinus Lusiana, said Febiona Purba had been treated at five hospitals and examined by pediatric gastroenterology, neurology and psychiatry specialists, but has shown little improvement since the food poisoning incident three weeks ago.

“She is now having some difficulty speaking. Her tongue seems to have moved inward a little,” Elvinus said on Monday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

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Elvinus said her daughter also experienced memory problems while recovering at home. She said Febiona failed to recognize relatives and school friends who came to visit her.

“For example, when her aunt came, she asked, ‘Who is this?’ We told her, ‘This is your aunt.’ It was the same with her younger siblings. Even when her school friends came to visit, she did not recognize them,” Elvinus said.

Febiona and 352 other students from three senior high schools and vocational schools in Berastagi district, Karo regency, fell ill on Aug. 13 after consuming a government-provided meal package consisting of rice, stir-fried cabbage and carrots, slices of melon and mackerel tuna curry.

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The students reportedly suffered a range of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness and weakness. Some also experienced allergic reactions, including itching around the mouth and on their hands, followed by vomiting and difficulty breathing.