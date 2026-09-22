Indian arrested for smuggling gold bars to Thailand via N. Sumatra airport

The suspect was carrying four gold bars weighing 1.5 kilograms and worth some Rp 3.95 billion (US$222,163) and tried to smuggle them into Thailand.

A n Indian passenger was detained by customs officers at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, for trying to smuggle four gold bars weighing 1.5 kilograms to Thailand.

Kualanamu Customs and Excise Office head Agus Amiwijaya said the gold bars were hidden by the suspect, identified only as NU, inside a voltage stabilizer. The stabilizer was then put into a suitcase he was carrying.

He said that NU was arrested when he was about to fly on AirAsia flight QZ 154 to Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok.

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NU arrived in Indonesia through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport from Bangkok on Sept. 12. After staying for two days, he was to return to Bangkok on Sept.14. However, he did not return from Soekarno-Hatta, opting for a domestic flight to Kualanamu International Airport on Sept. 14 at 5:30 a.m.

“From Kualanamu, NU was scheduled to continue his journey with an international flight to Bangkok at 11:50 a.m.,” Agus told journalists on Sept. 15.

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“When his suitcase was inspected, Customs officers found four gold bars kept inside a voltage stabilizer.”He added that Kualanamu Customs Office had coordinated with Deli Serdang Police to further process the case.