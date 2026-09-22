New York offers Jakarta assistance on municipal bond plan

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ew York City has offered to send financial experts to Jakarta to help the capital prepare for its planned municipal bond issuance, as Governor Pramono Anung seeks new ways to finance infrastructure projects amid tighter fiscal space.
Pramono discussed Jakarta’s bond plan with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a bilateral meeting in the United States at Civic Hall in New York on Sunday, on the sidelines of the Urban 20 Mayors Summit, which brought together leaders from 34 major cities across Group of 20 countries to tackle common urban challenges.
The two mayors exchanged experiences on public transportation, flooding and air pollution, before discussing Jakarta’s plan to issue municipal bonds. Mamdani expressed his support for the plan and offered to have New York financial experts share their experience with Jakarta officials.
“I fully support Jakarta’s plan for municipal bonds. We are eager to dispatch our financial experts to share insights on the issuance process with the Jakarta government,” Mamdani said in a statement released by the Jakarta administration on Monday.
New York has used municipal bonds to finance public infrastructure and utilities, offering Jakarta an opportunity to learn from the city’s experience as it prepares for what Pramono has described as Indonesia’s first municipal bond issuance.
Read also: Jakarta presses ahead with municipal bonds despite pushback
Jakarta plans to issue the bonds in stages, with the latest proposal putting the total at up to Rp 5.6 trillion (US$340 million) through 2027 and 2028. The proceeds are expected to help finance major infrastructure projects, including an extension of the city’s light rail transit (LRT) network and the construction of a new hospital.
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