Jakarta presses ahead with municipal bonds despite pushback

Tap and go: Passengers tap electronic fare cards after disembarking from an LRT train on June 22 at Velodrome Station in East Jakarta. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung presses ahead with his plan to issue municipal bonds to fund transportation and healthcare projects amid a slashed budget and despite pushback from a reluctant finance minister.

Pramono’s special staffer for communications Cyril “Chico” Hakim told The Jakarta Post on Monday that Jakarta would gradually issue its municipal bonds with a size of between Rp 5.2 trillion (US$294 million) and 5.6 trillion by 2027, though the fixed number is still under review.

“The City Council, meanwhile, is currently deliberating the proposal," Chico said.

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The issuance would make Jakarta the first regional administration to issue municipal bonds, as the mechanism to do so was introduced by the central government in 2019.

A 2024 Finance Ministry regulation stipulates that a regional administration can issue bonds to finance their infrastructure projects, though a “principal approval” from its regional legislative council (DPRD) and a ministerial recommendation from the Home Ministry are required.

According to Chico, the Home Ministry has reviewed the proposal but a formal recommendation has yet to be granted.

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Jakarta plans to use the bonds to finance the expansion of its light rapid transit (LRT) network and the construction of a new hospital, Governor Pramono has said.