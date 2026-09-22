Six suspected OPM rebels arrested amid rising violence targeting civilians

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The arrests follow a sharp escalation in violent incidents between Indonesian security forces and OPM's armed wing, the TPNPB, that has left several civilians dead and kidnapped.
ecurity forces have arrested six people across Papua over alleged links to the separatist Free Papua Movement (OPM), amid an increase in violence targeting civilians in the region.
On Saturday, Indonesian Military (TNI) forces arrested Abdon Kisamdu, identified as the deputy battalion commander of of OPM's Bintang Timur unit, shortly after he disembarked from a commercial flight at Nop Goliat Airport in Dekai, Yahukimo Regency, Papua Highlands.
Lt. Gen. Lucky Avianto, commander of Joint Defense Regional Command III (Kogabwilhan III), said that during initial questioning, Kisamdu admitted he had traveled to Dekai to negotiate a firearms deal.
"Kisamdu confessed to TNI personnel that his purpose in travelling to Dekai was to conduct a purchase of several firearms from an individual in the Kali Seng area of Yahukimo," Avianto said on Sunday as quoted by CNN Indonesia.
Military officers also uncovered chat records on Kisamdu's mobile phone allegedly detailing the planned transaction.
Authorities are analyzing the evidence as part of an ongoing investigation to map out his network and wider activities, officials added.
Read also: Police hunt OPM rebels after civil servants murdered in Papua Highlands
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