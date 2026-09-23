Agrarian reform bill gets mixed reaction

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (left) hands over a copy of the government's response to the agrarian reform bill to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) during a plenary session at the House on Sept. 22, 2026. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The bill’s passage served as a gift for farmers ahead of National Farmers Day, which is commemorated every Sept. 24, said Baleg deputy chair Ahmad Iman Sukri.

T he House of Representatives passed the agrarian reform bill into law on Tuesday, with the new regulation drawing mixed reactions as civil society groups cautiously welcomed the legislation following a swift deliberation process.

In the session on Tuesday led by House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, the House Legislation Body (Baleg) presented the bill to attending lawmakers after completing deliberations that first started with its inclusion in the legislature’s National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) priority bills on Aug. 24.

The bill’s passage served as a gift for farmers ahead of National Farmers Day, which is commemorated every Sept. 24, said Baleg deputy chair Ahmad Iman Sukri.

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“We hope deliberations on this bill could be a joint effort in establishing a more equitable agrarian policy, provide legal certainty and reduce inequality in land ownership and control,” the National Awakening Party (PKB) lawmaker said.

The law seeks to restore people’s rights to land, with implementation overseen by an agrarian reform body and guided by a road map that sets out priority locations based on land ownership inequality and agrarian conflicts, among other factors.

The body would report to the president, while its work would be overseen by a supervisory board. Details of the body’s establishment would be further regulated through a presidential regulation.

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The new law mandates land redistribution to be prioritized for farmers, fishers, indigenous communities, women and low-income groups. The regulation also requires assistance and protections for the beneficiaries to prevent new land conflicts.