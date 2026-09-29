Civil servant death renews scrutiny of military reserve program

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he death of a civil servant participating in a basic military training under the Defense Ministry’s Reserve Component (Komcad) over the weekend has raised fresh public concerns over the program’s safety and militarization of the civil service.
On Saturday, Vanreko Varkas Bagaskara, who worked at the Creative Economy Ministry, died after receiving treatment for more than 24 hours while participating in this year’s second wave of the training, which began in late August at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta.
Previously on Friday, Vanreko reportedly collapsed ahead of the day’s second training session and was admitted to nearby Esnawan Antariksa Air Force Hospital, which said he suffered low blood pressure likely caused by heatstroke brought on by hot weather and physical exhaustion, Tempo reported. After receiving treatment such as cooling and intravenous drips, he regained consciousness later in the evening and his vital signs stabilized.
However, early on Saturday, Vanreko’s health sharply deteriorated, with doctors citing systemic complications from the heatstroke that impaired his vital organ functions and triggered repeated seizures.
He was then transferred to Gatot Subroto Army Hospital, where he received intensive treatment. He was later pronounced dead “despite the medical teams’ best efforts”, said Esnawan Antariksa Air Force Hospital head Iman Fathurrohman on Sunday, as reported by Tempo.
Vanreko's death marked the sixth fatality this year linked to the basic military training under the Komcad program, following five deaths during training of managers for the Red and White Cooperatives and fishing village initiatives in June.
Read also: Military drill for Prabowo’s programs costs more lives
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