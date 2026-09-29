Peatland agency revival tests commitment to curb unchecked conversion

An aerial view shows a fire burning shrubs on peatland in Cot Seumeureng village, Samatiga district, West Aceh, Aceh, Indonesia, Sunday, July 19, 2026. Wildfires have returned to the area, with authorities suspecting the blaze was caused by land clearing through burning. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

Environmental watchdogs have largely welcomed the planned agency but question whether it can succeed without stronger government efforts to halt the unchecked conversion of peatlands.

P resident Prabowo Subianto’s plan to revive a national peatland agency has raised questions over whether it can protect the fragile ecosystem while government-backed land conversion continues in parts of the country.

After a four-hour-long roundtable discussion with 22 experts from various research institutions and universities, Prabowo announced last week a plan to establish the National Peatland and Mangrove Management Agency (BPGMN).

The agency is set to succeed the former Peatland and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM), an ad hoc body tasked with restoring 1.2 million hectares of degraded peatlands and rehabilitating 600,000 ha of mangroves across priority provinces before its mandate ended in late 2024.

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Unlike its predecessor, the BPGMN will report directly to the president with an enhanced focus on proactive fire prevention.

The move comes as toxic haze from peatland and forest fires continue to blanket parts of Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua, with smoke from fires in Indonesia also contributing to episodes of transboundary pollution reaching as far as the Philippines.

Read also: Prabowo turns to experts to tackle peatland fires after swipe at researchers

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Indratmo Soekarno, a water resource engineering professor from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) who attended the roundtable, told The Jakarta Post on Monday that the agency would seek to formulate a science-based policy intervention to curb recurring peatland fires.