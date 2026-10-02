Court ruling on nutrition label welcomed to promote consumer health

BPOM chief Taruna Ikrar (left) and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (second right) look at an example of a Nutri-Level label on April 14 during the launch event in Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Health and consumer rights groups have welcomed a recent Constitutional Court ruling that called for a regulation of sugar, salt and fat labelings on food and beverage products in order to strengthen consumer health protection.

H ealth and consumer rights groups have welcomed a recent Constitutional Court ruling that called for the regulation of sugar, salt and fat labeling on food and beverage products in order to strengthen consumer health protection.

The Center for Indonesia Strategic Development Initiatives (CISDI) said the ruling, which requires businesses to put color-coded nutrition labels on their products, is a positive move to help people identify products whose consumption should be limited.

“Such a labeling requirement is an important step to ensure consumers’ rights to food information,” CISDI policy analyst Ika Nindyas Ranitadewi said on Thursday.

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She said its effectiveness will depend not only on color coding, but a scientifically backed labeling system that consumers can quickly and accurately understand.

Ika urged the Health Ministry and the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) to follow up the ruling by creating an evidence-based system applicable to all packaged food and beverages.

The Indonesian Consumers Foundation (YLKI) similarly welcomed the ruling as an opportunity for the government to strengthen regulations that can be consistently implemented in the public interest.

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“Providing sugar, salt and fat warning labels can hopefully encourage consumers to choose healthier products,” YLKI chair Niti Emiliana said on Wednesday.