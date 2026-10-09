Aceh question slow recovery nearly a year after devastating floods

People work together to rehabilitate and repair the Bireuen-Central Aceh national highway on June 12 in the Tajuk Enang-Enang area of Pintu Rime Gayo district, Bener Meriah regency, Aceh province. Community members raised funds and contributed labor to repair the heavily damaged highway and a bridge whose structure collapsed and was buried by debris following a natural disaster in late November 2025. (Antara/Irwansyah Putra)

The recovery in Aceh has lagged behind progress in other flood-affected areas, with only 58 percent of damaged bridges operational as of Oct. 6.

T he Aceh administration has criticized the slow pace of post-disaster recovery nearly a year after devastating floods hit the province, questioning why basic assistance and reconstruction remain incomplete despite a Rp 24.2 trillion (US$1.3 billion) allocation from the central government.

Aceh administration spokesman Nurlis Effendi said many flood victims continue to complain about the slow pace of recovery.

Nurlis said the central government had allocated Rp 24.2 trillion this year for post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction in Aceh.

Yet many river embankments damaged by the floods remained unrepaired, while roads cut off by the disaster have yet to be restored, he said. Numerous bridges also remain disconnected, prompting residents to raise money themselves to restore vital links.

In July, residents in the Tajuk Enang-Enang area of Bener Meriah district raised about Rp 1 billion to build a bridge, Nurlis said.

He said the community-funded project reflects frustration with the slow pace of recovery and local access needs that cannot wait for government assistance.

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“This shows residents’ concern over the slow handling of the disaster in Aceh. They were forced to build the bridge using their own money. So where is the Rp 24.2 trillion allocated by the central government?” Nurlis said.