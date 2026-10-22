Prabowo defends broad cabinet, hints at more reshuffles

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While telling his cabinet members of his pride of leading them and the country, President Prabowo Subianto highlighted the importance of having ordinary people that can work together, rather than brilliant ones who cannot cooperate.
resident Prabowo Subianto has praised his ministers for their performance over the administration’s first two years and pushed back against criticism against the “bloated” and inefficient cabinet, while hinting at further reshuffles.
Speaking before hundreds of his cabinet members at a meeting on Wednesday marking his administration’s second anniversary, Prabowo argued the size of his cabinet reflects the country’s vast population and territory.
Highlighting Indonesia’s around 280 million population and physical size, the President compared the country with Europe: “Europe has 30 governments, 30 finance ministers, 30 military commanders, 30 attorney generals and 30 police chiefs. Indonesia has one cabinet [...] Where is the inefficiency?”
Prabowo’s Red and White cabinet has repeatedly drawn criticism over its size and excessive political appointments with at least 49 ministers and 57 deputy ministers. Some cabinet members were drawn from 10 ruling coalition parties, most of which also hold seats in the House of Representatives.
Highlighting his decision to put together a broad ruling coalition consisting of parties and political figures from diverse backgrounds, Prabowo defended his “national unity politics”, calling it a reflection of his commitment to place national interests above those of individual political groups.
Read also: Growing discontent spills into streets as Prabowo marks two years in office
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