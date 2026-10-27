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Navy thwarts departure of 12 Vietnamese from Batam to Malaysia

Officers from Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV/Batam and BAIS’ foreigner surveillance task force conducted the enforcement operation on Lumba Island, Kasu subdistrict, Belakang Padang district, Batam city on Tuesday.

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Tue, October 27, 2026

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A Navy Military Police officer (standing left) watches over Vietnamese nationals detained over immigration violations on Tuesday at the Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV/Batam in Batam city, Riau Islands. The Vietnamese, consisting of seven women and five men, were were detained after they attempted to leave Indonesia without crossing at an immigration checkpoint. A Navy Military Police officer (standing left) watches over Vietnamese nationals detained over immigration violations on Tuesday at the Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV/Batam in Batam city, Riau Islands. The Vietnamese, consisting of seven women and five men, were were detained after they attempted to leave Indonesia without crossing at an immigration checkpoint. (Courtesy of Kodaeral IV/Batam/-)

A

joint team from the Indonesian Navy and the Indonesian Military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS) thwarted the departure of 12 Vietnamese from Batam city, Riau Islands, to Malaysia using an illegal seaport.

Officers from Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV/Batam and BAIS’ foreigner surveillance task force conducted the enforcement operation on Lumba Island, Kasu subdistrict, Belakang Padang district, Batam city on Tuesday.

The Vietnamese, consisting of seven women and five men, were immediately handed over to the Batam Immigration Office for immigrational administrative enforcement.

The operation started from intelligence reports and in-depth analysis on the movement of three foreigners, two Vietnamese and a Myanmar national, who were strongly believed to facilitate human trafficking in the border area.

Read also: Another 150 Indonesians deported from Malaysia to Batam

An initial investigation showed the foreigners attempted not only to get out of Indonesia illegally but also overstayed.

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Naval Regional Command (Kodaeral) IV/Batam Rear Adm. Berkat Widjanarko said the enforcement was the Navy’s commitment to maintaining maritime security from transnational crime.

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