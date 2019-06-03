TheJakartaPost

Indian military plane missing with 13 on board

  • News Desk

    Agence France-Presse

Guwahati, India   /   Mon, June 3, 2019   /   06:56 pm
Indian military plane missing with 13 on board An Indian Air Force Antonov An-32 transport aircraft is pictured as rain falls at an air force base in Srinagar on September 6, 2014. Troops and other emergency personnel were deployed in both countries to rescue victims. Over 200 people in Pakistan and northern India have been killed by torrential monsoon rains which triggered flooding, landslides and house collapses, officials in the two countries said. (AFP/Tauseef Mustafa)
An Indian military aircraft with 13 people on board went missing Monday in the northeast of the country, the defence ministry said.

The Russian-built Antonov An-32 took off from Jorhat in Assam state at 12:25 pm (0655 GMT) headed for Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China.

"The aircraft last contacted ground agencies at 1300 hrs, thereafter there has been no contact," the defence ministry said in a statement.

"A total of eight crew and five passengers were onboard the aircraft," it said.

Spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel P. Khongsai said every effort was being made to locate the missing plane. 

Crashes by India's sizeable fleet of ageing Russian military aircraft are relatively common.

