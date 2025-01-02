TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Services are the new road to development

Services now account for more than two-thirds of global GDP and half of global trade.

Indermit Gill and Aaditya Mattoo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Washington, DC
Thu, January 2, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Services are the new road to development Health tech startup apps appear on a screen on Aug 2, 2021. (JP/Norman Harsono)

F

or developing countries around the world, especially the poorest, the economic terrain has seldom been so slippery. Low-income countries have already suffered a lost decade, with virtually zero per capita income growth since 2010. Many middle-income countries are coming to terms with a demographic shift that puts them at risk of growing old before they grow rich. And many high-income countries risk stagnation because of sky-high debt and anemic productivity growth.

Such conditions are not conducive to international comity, at least not of the kind that fueled so much progress after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. Developing economies will need to get better at fending for themselves, and while some are already preparing to do so, they are operating with an antiquated policy framework.

In the third decade of the twenty-first century, does it really make sense for developing countries to place an all-or-nothing bet on manufacturing? New research from the World Bank shows clearly that it does not. Developing countries would do far better to put services in the lead role, with manufacturing and agriculture serving as the supporting cast.

Services include a wide range of activities, including finance, health, tourism and logistics, and the benefits they generate spill over to other sectors. Yet relative to manufacturing, they continue to get a bad rap. Supposedly, they are notoriously slow to innovate, hard to trade, and difficult to free from regulatory restrictions. Yet services now account for more than two-thirds of global gross domestic product (GDP) and half of global trade (once you factor in services that are used in manufacturing and agriculture).

Among those seizing the opportunities offered by trade in services, the most striking examples come from the home of the “Asian miracle”. While the textbook manufacturing-led model of economic growth once worked wonders in East Asia, these countries’ circumstances and needs have changed. Their populations are aging quickly, the global economy is becoming more fragmented and they are adapting. Over the past decade, our research shows, the share of services grew from 44 percent of economic activity in China to 53 percent, and from 44 percent to 48 percent in other economies across East Asia. These sectors now account for nearly 50 percent of employment in the region, up from 42 percent a decade ago.

This shift reflects the rapid rise of digital technologies, as nearly three-quarters of people in East Asia and the Pacific now have access to the internet, a sevenfold increase from 2000, as well as modest trade liberalization for services. The result is an Asian economic renaissance. Opening services to competition has fueled higher labor productivity even in manufacturing and agriculture, where firms can check prices, deliver goods and receive payments much more efficiently.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Across all major economies in East Asia and the Pacific, services now contribute more than manufacturing to overall labor-productivity growth, an essential condition for higher wages. In Vietnam, for example, labor productivity climbed by 2.9 percent after the government eased restrictions on foreign entry and ownership in several services sectors between 2008 and 2016; reform commitments that were part of Vietnam’s accession to the World Trade Organization. Moreover, manufacturing firms that use these liberalized services registered a 3.1 percent annual increase in labor productivity, and the biggest beneficiaries were small and medium-sized private enterprises.

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Related Articles

Services are the new road to development

Indonesia sees second-largest trade surplus since Covid era amid strong exports

China's Xi calls for more free trade

Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report

Degradation of professorial title and shifting boundaries of prestige

Related Article

Services are the new road to development

Indonesia sees second-largest trade surplus since Covid era amid strong exports

China's Xi calls for more free trade

Food companies sell products that are less healthy in poorer countries, says report

Degradation of professorial title and shifting boundaries of prestige

Popular

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents place candles in front of the 'Motherland' monument during a commemoration of the 1,000th day of Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv on Nov. 19, 2024.
Academia

How 2025 is geopolitically different from 1945

Driving economic growth: A visitor browses information on investment potential in West Java on Sept. 19, 2024, at the West Java Investment Summit 2024 in Bandung.
Academia

Safeguarding Indonesian interests through investment treaties
The floating panels of a solar power plant at Cirata Dam in Purwakarta regency, West Java, are seen from above on Sept. 26, 2023. Jointly built by state electricity company PT PLN and United Arab Emirates’ Masdar, the power plant generates 192 megawatts peak (MWp).
Academia

Could Indonesia make progress in its energy transition in 2025?

Highlight
Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Regulations

Prabowo wants more palm oil plantations, says not to fear deforestation
Firefighters and recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Central Kalimantan Police Internal Affairs officers escort Palangka Raya City Police officer Brig. AK (third left) to attend a press conference at the provincial police headquarters in Palangka Raya on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The police officer was dishonorably discharged from the police force for his alleged involvement in a murder case.
Archipelago

National Police fire hundreds of officers last year for ethical violations, crimes

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How 2025 is geopolitically different from 1945

Academia

Safeguarding Indonesian interests through investment treaties
Academia

Could Indonesia make progress in its energy transition in 2025?
Academia

Services are the new road to development
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo unveils populist economic stimulus package for 2025
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Politics

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence
Society

Fraud, alleged illegal levying raise questions about free meals program’s implementation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Services are the new road to development

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!