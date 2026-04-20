TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia
Second time surrender
Trump, Iran cite progress in talks as uncertainty hangs over Hormuz

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia
Second time surrender
Trump, Iran cite progress in talks as uncertainty hangs over Hormuz

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

From strategic dependency to strategic diversification: The energy shock moment

Despite its resource endowment, Indonesia remains structurally dependent on imported fuel, particularly refined petroleum products sourced largely from regional hubs.

Andrew W. Mantong and Ardhi R. Wardhana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 20, 2026 Published on Apr. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-04-16T14:48:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Motorcycle riders line up at a gas station on March 9 in Surabaya, East Java. Motorcycle riders line up at a gas station on March 9 in Surabaya, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

T

he current energy shock triggered by the United States–Israeli war against Iran reveals that despite its resource endowment, Indonesia remains structurally dependent on imported fuel, particularly refined petroleum products sourced largely from regional hubs such as Singapore and Malaysia. 

It may show that, as proven in various Indonesian neighboring countries, major geopolitical crises, especially one affecting global energy flows, could trigger cascading economic effects through fuel prices, transport costs and inflation. 

For many analysts focusing on economic security, the current crisis is not an unforeseen disruption; it is a manifestation of risks that were empirically identified yet operationally unaddressed, underscoring the gap between identifying strategic dependencies and operationalizing policies to mitigate them. Although the crisis does not reveal a failure of foresight, it has already revealed various failures of policy translation. The risks were mapped, but the structural responses required to mitigate them might not be implemented in time.

For countries like Indonesia, as disruptions ripple through choke points such as the Strait of Hormuz, prevention is no longer possible. The policy logic must now shift from anticipation to resilience, across three interconnected fronts: moving dependencies to strategically diversifying supply, correcting domestic price signals in the market, and reshaping consumer behavior.

Diversification is not optional; it is time-sensitive. Once a crisis unfolds, switching suppliers, rerouting logistics or restructuring contracts becomes costly and constrained. Diversification delayed is diversification denied. Indonesia’s continued reliance on a narrow set of suppliers and routes has left it exposed to precisely the type of disruption that was anticipated but not sufficiently addressed.

However, the diversification logic must go beyond switching partners. The real risk lies in concentrated nodes within the system, whether choke points like Hormuz, refining hubs outside Indonesia or single-stage import structures such as refined fuel. This highlights the need for a more layered approach to diversification, one that includes not only who Indonesia trades with, but also how those supply chains are structured.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This means foreign policy, while too late as a preventive instrument, remains crucial as a tool to secure alternative sources of crude and liquefied natural gas beyond traditional Middle Eastern routes, negotiating government-to-government fallback arrangements and exploring swap or barter mechanisms that leverage Indonesia’s commodity strengths, particularly nickel or biofuel, to guarantee access to energy. Regional and multilateral platforms should also be used to discourage export restrictions and maintain open trade flows, even if institutional mechanisms remain limited.

Popular

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Related Article

Fossil-fuel investments are a fiduciary risk

France blames Hezbollah for French peacekeeper's death in Lebanon

Iran closes Hormuz Strait again, as Trump warns against 'blackmail'

US says optimistic about reaching peace deal with Iran

Indonesia’s oil shock response is a matter of a communication failure

Popular

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

Europe’s skepticism about US firms reaches Asia

More in Opinion

 View more
Female ojol (online motorbike transportation) drivers participate in a motorcade on April 21, 2024, organized by the East Java provincial administration in Surabaya, as part of Kartini Day, a day dedicated to the fight for gender equality.
Academia

AI worsens the burden for Indonesia’s female gig workers
United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (center right) greets Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on April 13, 2026, during an honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C.
Academia

Indonesia-US defense cooperation: Between national interest and geopolitical pressures
Actress and activist Maudy Ayunda (fourth left) addresses a press conference on April 21, 2025, following a performance of ‘Terbitlah Terang: Pembacaan Surat dan Gagasan Kartini’ (Out of darkness: Readings of Kartini’s letters and ideas) at the National Museum in Central Jakarta, alongside renowned actresses including Ratna Riantiaro (center left) and Happy Salma (center right). (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)
Academia

Unmasking the Kartini 'fairy tale' and the cost of performance

Highlight
A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, in United Arab Emirates, March 11, 2026.
Companies

Nonsubsidized fuel prices hiked sharply as supply strains worsen
President Prabowo Subianto walsk down the stairs after disembarking the presidential aircraft in Paris, France, on April 13, 2026
Editorial

Put country first
Oversight body: The Financial Services Authority (OJK) is facing mounting calls for it to require financial institutions to report implementation of their respect for human rights.
Regulations

OJK pushes banks to align business plan with govt’s priority agenda

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

US begins Philippines war games amidst Middle East conflict
Academia

AI worsens the burden for Indonesia’s female gig workers
Markets

Oil jumps, stocks wobble as Mideast ceasefire hangs in the balance
Asia & Pacific

US begins Philippines war games in thick of Middle East conflict
Academia

Indonesia-US defense cooperation: Between national interest and geopolitical pressures
Middle East and Africa

More than 20 vessels pass Strait of Hormuz on Saturday
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong allows fire victims to visit ravaged homes
Middle East and Africa

World weighs fate of Mideast ceasefire after US seizes Iranian cargo ship
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

From strategic dependency to strategic diversification: The energy shock moment

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.