TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When Indonesian citizenship is hard to prove
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns
Australia's far-right party leads in national poll for first time

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When Indonesian citizenship is hard to prove
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns
Australia's far-right party leads in national poll for first time

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Pope should have gone further on AI

Pontiff has not gone far enough on the most consequential question: What should AI be designed to do?

Daron Acemoglu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Boston, United States
Tue, June 2, 2026 Published on Jun. 1, 2026 Published on 2026-06-01T10:15:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pope Leo XIV swings a censer as he celebrates Mass on the 30th World Day of Consecrated Life on Feb. 2, 2026, at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. Pope Leo XIV swings a censer as he celebrates Mass on the 30th World Day of Consecrated Life on Feb. 2, 2026, at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. (AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)

A

rtificial intelligence is reshaping how we communicate, access information and work, how income and status are distributed, and even how we wage war. Yet the public conversation remains narrowly focused on the competition between AI labs or on abstract debates about the technology’s capabilities. Almost no one is asking what purpose AI ought to serve, or whether our current mindset, institutions, and control mechanisms are capable of steering the technology toward broad-based improvements in human welfare.

It was therefore refreshing to see Pope Leo XIV weigh in on the issue with his first encyclical, which describes AI’s current trajectory as a profound threat to human dignity. As an economist who has long argued that technologically driven outcomes are matters of choice, not fate, I welcome his intervention.

Leo is ahead of most commentators in pointing out that “technology is never neutral, because it takes on the characteristics of those who devise, finance, regulate and use it.” And yet, I worry that even he has not gone far enough on the most consequential question: What should AI be designed to do?

As Simon Johnson and I stress in our book Power and Progress: Our Thousand-Year Struggle over Technology and Prosperity, there are multiple paths that a technology like AI can take, and each has far-reaching implications for society. For example, the Pope is right to question the current trajectory of AI in warfare and law enforcement. What was taboo only a few years ago, AI-driven mass surveillance, algorithms selecting targets for killing, has become routine.

With many in Silicon Valley urging the United States to reinforce its hard power through a new military-algorithmic complex, Leo cautions that “Any technology that facilitates attacks without seeing the face of human beings lowers the moral threshold of conflict.” The Pope then calls for “disarmament of AI” to free “it from the mentality of ‘armed’ competition, which today is not limited simply to the military context, but is also an economic and cognitive phenomenon.”

A more fundamental piece of wisdom underlies these specific concerns: technological progress is not necessarily moral progress. Just because something is technically feasible does not mean that it is good for humanity. Whether a technology is desirable depends on who controls it and on the ideology and interests that guide them.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Leo does hint at what I see as the most immediate risk, namely that “while AI promises to boost productivity by taking over mundane tasks, it frequently forces workers to adapt to the speed and demands of machines, rather than designing machines to work with those who work.” But the Pope stops short of questioning the prevailing AI design philosophy. The entire AI industry’s approach is centered on mimicking human capabilities and automating human tasks, with the goal of creating an “artificial general intelligence” that can do everything a person can.

Popular

When Indonesian citizenship is hard to prove

When Indonesian citizenship is hard to prove
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Related Article

Beyond realpolitik: Why the world needs meta-diplomacy

A cold shower for the AI mania

Why development doesn't prevent war

Break the straitjacket: Why Indonesia must raise its fiscal ceiling to 5 percent

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks

Popular

When Indonesian citizenship is hard to prove

When Indonesian citizenship is hard to prove
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

Developmental state ambition: Reading Prabowo’s economic direction

More in Opinion

 View more
A message reading “AI artificial intelligence,“ a keyboard and robot hands are seen in this illustration created on Jan. 27, 2025.
Academia

What if the AI boom goes into reverse?
Ibrahim Arief, a suspect in a corruption case involving the procurement of Chromebook-based laptops at the then-education, culture, research and technology ministry from 2019 to 2022, embraces his wife on May 12, 2026, after attending a verdict hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court.
Academia

The Ibrahim verdict and the troubled justice system
Members of the National Flag Hoisting Troop dance after the commemoration of Pancasila Day at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry compound in Jakarta, on June 2, 2025.
Academia

Beyond realpolitik: Why the world needs meta-diplomacy

Highlight
Momentous shot: A group of visitors takes a picture on Jan. 29, 2026 in front of a stock ticker display at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta.
Markets

FTSE Russell to drop four more Indonesian stocks in June
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Editorial

Mission impossible for BI
No paper needed: Pupils take a final school assessment on Monday using their devices on Monday, May 4, 2026, at SD 16 state elementary school in Blang Beurandang village, West Aceh, Aceh. A total of 44 out of 156 elementary schools across 12 districts in West Aceh have implemented computer-based testing, offering advantages in efficiency, accuracy and cost savings through paperless exams and automated scoring.
Society

Low scores in school exams renew calls for education reform

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Costly oil and gas imports wipe out trade surplus
Society

Free meals program heads overseas despite mounting concerns at home
Sports

Indonesia U-19 opens AFF U-19 with 3-0 win over Myanmar
Economy

Inflation creeps up amid rising fuel, food prices
Europe

UN warns of extreme heat risk from El Nino and urges preparedness
Markets

FTSE Russell to drop four more Indonesian stocks in June
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia launches UN-backed process to settle maritime dispute with Thailand
Economy

Marriott Bonvoy maps out customer behavior and loyalty in Indonesia
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Pope should have gone further on AI

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.