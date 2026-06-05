TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes
Police state
Prabowo’s frequent foreign trips raise priority concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

'Pesta Babi' and the fear of a thinking Papua

By dismantling the state's engineered conflict narrative, the Pesta Babi documentary has terrified elites who realize that a critical, thinking Papua is an existential threat to the extraction of its wealth.

Vidhyandika D. Perkasa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, June 5, 2026 Published on Jun. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-06-04T13:47:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A military officer blocks a projector to shut down a public screening of the documentary Pesta Babi on May 12, 2026, at Khairun University in Ternate, North Maluku. Authorities halted the event under the pretext that it lacked an official permit. A military officer blocks a projector to shut down a public screening of the documentary Pesta Babi on May 12, 2026, at Khairun University in Ternate, North Maluku. Authorities halted the event under the pretext that it lacked an official permit. (x.com/@Dandhy_Laksono)

S

ince the Pesta Babi (Pig Feast) documentary began circulating in April, dozens of screenings have reportedly been intimidated, surveilled or shut down. This heavy-handed reaction reveals a simple truth: Those with economic and political stakes in Papua fear the awareness the film brings.

While Pesta Babi exposes an oligarchy propped up by militarism that corrodes indigenous communities' living spaces, its real power lies in how it reshapes the public imagination. Long presented as natural and inevitable, Papua's complexity is revealed to be "engineered" - and therefore something that can be dismantled.

Separatist conflict plays a key role in this engineering. Whatever its reality as an armed conflict, it functions as a dominant narrative that diverts attention from a much wider crisis: extractivism.

When the armed rebel group TPNPB/OPM is construed as a monolithic enemy to be eradicated, the plunder of nature and human rights violations against indigenous Papuans (orang asli Papua or OAP) proceed quietly in the shadows of that narrative.

Those in power fear only two things: knowledge and collective action. Both rest on education - and it is precisely here that the system in Papua is broken.

Why is education so difficult to sustain there? Is it the conflict that keeps teachers absent, or the chaotic disbursement of scholarships funded by Special Autonomy (Otsus) allocations? Conflict has also forced thousands to flee, cutting off access entirely. Ultimately, we must ask: Are knowledge and education regarded as threats to the status quo? Is there a structural fear of a critical OAP?

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This is where Paulo Freire’s (1970) concept of "conscientization" (conscientização) becomes vital. For Freire, conscientization is the process by which the oppressed move from a naive consciousness - which accepts reality as a given - toward a critical consciousness capable of reading reality as a construction of power that can be questioned and changed.

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Related Article

Analysis: 'Pesta Babi' and Prabowo’s uneasy relationship with criticism

Tribal clashes in Papua Highlands leave 13 dead, hundreds displaced

Indonesia’s businesses face a new human rights era

‘I Must Die’ billboards trigger backlash over suicide messaging

To Lam’s Vietnam: An economic growth lesson for Prabowo

Popular

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout

Prabowo fires free meal agency chief after suggesting Saudi rollout
Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day

Indonesia plans for where people sleep, not where they live their day
Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

More in Opinion

 View more
A Citilink plane taxis as a Super Air Jet plane lands on Jan. 10, 2025, at Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

A new aviation plan key to fixing Indonesia’s skies
A military officer blocks a projector to shut down a public screening of the documentary Pesta Babi on May 12, 2026, at Khairun University in Ternate, North Maluku. Authorities halted the event under the pretext that it lacked an official permit.
Academia

'Pesta Babi' and the fear of a thinking Papua
Myanmar military soldiers stand next to Starlink devices on Oct. 20, 2025, seized during a raid on the KK Park online scam center in Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar.
Academia

Why normalizing Myanmar’s junta is a strategic capitulation

Highlight
An employees shows rupiah and US dollar bank notes at Bank Mandiri Syariah, Jakarta, in this file photo.
Markets

Rupiah sinks to record low, BI vows stronger intervention
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures on May 28, 2026, during a joint press statement with President Prabowo Subianto at the Élysée Palace in Paris.
Editorial

The fewer trips, the better
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa, left, hands over a document containing the government's final statement to Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, center, and Deputy House Speaker Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal during a plenary session at the Parliament Complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 4, 2026. During the session, lawmakers approved amendments to the 2023 Law on Financial Sector Development and Strengthening, known as the P2SK Law, making the revised bill law.
Regulations

BI loses independence, gets job creation mandate

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand counseling for girl accused of killing her mother
Markets

Yen hits key 160 level for third session, dollar buoyed by Gulf woes
Archipelago

Semarang waste banks handle 1,700 tonnes of garbage, reap Rp 1.99 billion per year
Academia

A new aviation plan key to fixing Indonesia’s skies
Politics

Leadership change falls short without reform in free meals program, analysts warn
Asia & Pacific

Delayed credentials for foreign envoys raise red flags
Academia

'Pesta Babi' and the fear of a thinking Papua
Opinion

Analysis: Scandal closes in on Djaka, customs outsource gains traction
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

'Pesta Babi' and the fear of a thinking Papua

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.