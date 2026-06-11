Three fault lines in Indonesia’s financial governance

The Bank Indonesia (BI) logo adorns the gate of the central bank's headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/File)

The amendments reveal a broader shift toward a more coordinated and state-directed model of financial governance.

E nacted on June 4, the revised Financial Sector Development and Strengthening (P2SK) Law goes well beyond addressing its original Constitutional Court ruling. The final legislation introduces a range of changes from parliamentary evaluation mechanisms for Bank Indonesia (BI), the Financial Services Authority (OJK) and the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS) to Danantara-linked financing instruments that collectively reshape Indonesia’s financial governance framework.

Individually, the amendments appear technical and defensible. Collectively, however, they reveal a broader shift toward a more coordinated and state-directed model of financial governance. The significance of this shift only became fully apparent late in the legislative process, raising questions about the adequacy of public disclosure.

Whether this transition strengthens or weakens Indonesia’s financial system will depend on how policymakers manage three interconnected fault lines embedded in the new framework: independence versus control, stability versus growth and market versus state.

The first fault line concerns the balance between institutional autonomy and democratic oversight.

Indonesia’s post-crisis financial architecture was deliberately designed to insulate key economic decisions from short-term political pressures. The operational independence of BI, the supervisory autonomy of OJK and the technocratic role of LPS were intended to strengthen policy credibility and reduce the risk of politically motivated interventions.

The revised P2SK Law has altered the environment in which they operate, even if it has not formally dismantled existing arrangements. Expanded parliamentary evaluation mechanisms over BI, OJK and LPS may strengthen democratic accountability. Yet, they also raise questions about how institutional independence will function in practice.

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This concern echoes a long-standing insight in monetary economics. Stanley Fischer, among others, argued that central bank independence ultimately serves as a safeguard against fiscal dominance, the tendency for short-term fiscal considerations to influence monetary policy.