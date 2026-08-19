TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say
Inequality worsens as wealth gap widens
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pray for Flores

As Flores reels from a devastating earthquake on the eve of Independence Day, the government’s swift aid cannot hide the urgent need to trade performative crisis management for real, life-saving disaster governance.

Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 19, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) work amid the rubble of a damaged building on Aug. 15 after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores Island early on Aug. 15, killing at least two and sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning. Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) work amid the rubble of a damaged building on Aug. 15 after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores Island early on Aug. 15, killing at least two and sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning. (AFP/Basarnas/handout)

O

ur hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), who have lost loved ones, sustained injuries or been displaced from their homes following the magnitude-7.7 earthquake on Aug. 15. The tragedy is all the more painful coming right on the eve of the 81st anniversary of independence celebrations.

By Tuesday, the disaster had claimed 69 lives, injured 331 people and forced more than 34,600 residents into temporary shelters. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reports that casualty counts and assessments of damaged homes and public infrastructure remain underway.

The central government moved quickly, dispatching emergency relief and earmarking Rp 5 trillion in response funds through the BNPB. The agency has asked the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) to spearhead search-and-rescue operations on the ground, backed by the military, police, and local volunteers.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

The BNPB is also pushing to bring essential lifelines—the power grid, clean water, fuel supplies and mobile networks—back to basic operational status within a week. That timeline aligns with the provincial administration’s two-week state of emergency declared across the six hardest-hit regencies: Manggarai, East Manggarai, Ngada, Ende, Nagekeo and Sikka.

To coordinate the emergency response on the ground, President Prabowo Subianto sent a high-level delegation to Flores, including Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Pratikno, Home Minister Tito Karnavian, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo, Deputy Health Minister Benjamin Paulus Octavianus and Deputy Social Affairs Minister Agus Jabo Priyono. All skipped Monday’s 81st Independence Day flag-raising ceremony at Merdeka Palace to be in the disaster zone to make sure those affected by the quake are handled with care.

This swift mobilization stands in stark contrast to the sluggish, tone-deaf handling of the devastating floods and landslides across three Sumatran provinces last November. At the time, Jakarta resisted declaring a national emergency despite local authorities reaching their breaking point and heavy pressure at home and abroad—a hesitation widely attributed to tight fiscal room.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While the administration deserves credit for a prompt deployment that likely saved lives in NTT, the festive mass dance held at Merdeka Palace shortly after the official ceremony struck a jarring note. The revelry broadcast an unsettling indifference from Jakarta while thousands in the East were grieving under the rubble.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Related Article

Stopping the corrupt revolving door from within

Five dead after magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Flores, governor says

At least two dead in magnitude 7.7 quake in NTT

Wildfires spread across country as dry season takes hold

Jatiwaringin landfill emergency status in force until July 14

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling

Analysis: Prabowo’s approval rating 51 percent and falling
A healthy economy must be felt

A healthy economy must be felt
Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

Poverty falls, but the line is too low, economists say

More in Opinion

 View more
(Courtesy of Danantara Indonesia)
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara’s hedge fund gamble
Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) work amid the rubble of a damaged building on Aug. 15 after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores Island early on Aug. 15, killing at least two and sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Editorial

Pray for Flores
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (center) speaks on Friday at the 2027 Draft State Budget and Financial Notes press conference in Jakarta.
Academia

Beyond state budget: How much can the new financial architecture carry?

Highlight
Caroline Cellomita Kasang, 3, who suffered a head injury after she was hit by a collapsed wall while escaping from a house during an earthquake, rests along with her grandmother Katarina Dadona, 58, at a makeshift medic-tent serving as temporary shelter for people affected by the earthquake in Reok, East Nusa Tenggara, August 18, 2026.
Archipelago

NTT quake survivors await aid as tremors continue 
This handout picture taken and released on Aug. 15, 2026 by Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers working amid the rubble of a damaged building after an earthquake in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores island in eastern Indonesia early on Aug. 15, killing at least two and sending thousands running in panic after authorities issued a tsunami warning.
Editorial

Pray for Flores
University of Indonesia (UI) students take part in a protest against wasteful state budget spending, President Prabowo Subianto's flagship programs and expanded military roles in civilian affairs in Central Jakarta, on Aug. 18, 2026.
Politics

Students rally against ‘decaying freedom' as Indonesia turns 81

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

China’s Wang Yi to visit Jakarta for diplomacy, defense talks
Archipelago

NTT quake survivors await aid as tremors continue

Opinion

Analysis: Danantara’s hedge fund gamble
Archipelago

Papuan rebels shoot one soldier dead, injure two on Independence Day
Companies

Govt to centralize public procurement
Politics

Students rally against ‘decaying freedom' as Indonesia turns 81
Editorial

Pray for Flores
Society

Wildfire smoke drives surge in respiratory infections
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pray for Flores

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.