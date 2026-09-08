The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security
Jakarta international airport extends closure after Anak Krakatau eruption
Mass poisonings cast doubt on free meals reforms

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Indonesian hex: When political rhetoric rewrites reality

The administration has erected a political hologram over Indonesia’s economic landscape. 

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 8, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal. President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal. (Reuters/Stringer)

I

n the current era of the cinematic multiverse, President Prabowo Subianto, perhaps feeling like Wanda Maximoff casting the reality-warping "Hex" over Westview in WandaVision, has created his own political universe. 

From the podium of the House of Representatives building, he depicts an Indonesia vast, prosperous and fundamentally detached from the economic reality lived by ordinary citizens. In his nationally televised State of the Nation speech before legislators on Aug. 14, he rewrote the reality of Ibu Susanah, a housewife from Bogor, West Java. From the podium, he introduced her as a daily laborer peeling onions for an astronomical wage of Rp 700,000 (US$39.7) per kilogram. 

In reality, however, Susanah earns just Rp 700 per kilogram, and she isn't even an onion peeler. She works part-time sewing scrap cloth and washing food trays to make ends meet. 

Much like Wanda’s Hex, which forced real townspeople to play scripted, happy roles in a retro-sitcom fantasy to cover up grief and structural decay, the administration has erected a political hologram over Indonesia’s economic landscape. 

To maintain the illusion of economic rebirth, the administration points to mega-initiatives as proof of structural transformation. First is the flagship free nutritious meal program. Framed as a historic welfare leap aimed at eradicating malnutrition, its public rollout has become a case study in fiscal strain, waste of funds and corruption. To fund the program's massive budget, exceeding hundreds of trillions of rupiah, local municipalities have been obliged to slash budgets for essential public infrastructure, road repairs and regional economic development just to cover daily catering logistics.

Simultaneously, the administration boasts of launching over 80,000 units of Red and White Cooperatives, presenting it as a grassroots economic revolution under Article 33 of the Constitution. Yet, state-mandated cooperatives historically suffer high failure rates due to weak local governance, lack of market demand and severe capital mismanagement. Mandating tens of thousands of cooperatives overnight creates bureaucratic entities on paper, but does not magically build local purchasing power or competitive agricultural supply chains.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Then comes state asset fund Danantara’s aggressive campaign to "streamline" state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The speech praised Danantara for slashing a bloated network of 1,044 state entities down by 250 enterprises, with targets to close up to 750 non-productive subsidiaries. On paper, consolidating state entities and touting Rp 200 trillion in projected dividend targets sounds like corporate efficiency. But stripping corporate layers without implementing independent regulatory oversight merely centralizes control inside a black box.

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Related Article

AGO names Toba Pulp Lestari suspect of export tax fraud in $113m graft case

More than 1,700 students and teachers sickened this week due to free meals

Global standards, governance and commercial discipline underpin INA’s investment strategy

Danantara deploys $1 billion private credit to Partners Group: Bloomberg

Gen Z‑led uprisings across Asia: Strengths and limitations of youth protest

Popular

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing

Anak Krakatau eruption halts flights, schools, fishing
Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau

Eight airports remain shut on Monday due to volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau
Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

Barelang Police, Japanese diplomat hold meeting on Batam security

More in Opinion

 View more
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left), Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (center) and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meet in Mecca in this handout photograph taken and released by the Turkish Presidency press office on Aug. 7, 2026.
Academia

The anxious search of Pakistan’s power elite for regional standing
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words “Artificial Intelligence“ in this illustration created on Feb. 19, 2024.
Academia

AI watermarks erase human authorship twice
President Prabowo Subianto looks on as he arrives on Aug. 14 at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta for the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting, in which he delivered the State of the Nation address and the 2027 state budget proposal.
Academia

The Indonesian hex: When political rhetoric rewrites reality

Highlight
Stranded passengers wait at the domestic terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport as some of the flights to Jakarta were cancelled due to the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau volcano, in Kuta, Bali, September 7, 2026.
Society

Travelers scramble as Anak Krakatau ash exposes gaps in contingency plans
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro (center) hosts an informal consultation during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN unity at stake
Workers wipe down a Citilink Airbus A320 aircraft parked on the apron of the Soekarno-Hatta airport in Tangerang, Banten, on September 7, 2026, after flight operations were suspended following the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau. Indonesia's main airport postponed reopening on September 7 after halting operations following a volcanic eruption that left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded.
Society

Jakarta airport and others reopen after volcanic ash crisis

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

DR Congo extends state control over mining with bid to lock down geological data
Politics

BGN suspends nearly 2,000 free meal kitchens after food poisoning outbreak
Economy

Only a quarter of RI's daily waste properly managed, ministry says
Economy

Batam economy grows 7.28%, outpacing national growth as investment drives expansion
Economy

China's trade booms as focus turns to expected Trump-Xi summit
Asia & Pacific

Singapore PM's annual salary to rise 64% to $2.85 million

Companies

AGO names Toba Pulp Lestari suspect of export tax fraud in $113m graft case
Economy

Getting social assistance targeting right
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The Indonesian hex: When political rhetoric rewrites reality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.