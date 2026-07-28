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Indonesia looks beyond AFF Women's Cup, eyes regional elite

Indonesia's second straight AFF Women's Cup crown confirms its growing dominance in Southeast Asia's second tier, but the bigger challenge lies in closing the gap with the region's elite and building a sustainable future for women's soccer.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 27, 2026 Published on 2026-07-27T16:13:29+07:00

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Extended victory: The Indonesia's women's national soccer team lifts the AFF Women's Cup trophy on July 22, 2026, after defeating Laos 5-0 in the final at the Kuala Lumpur soccer stadium. The victory secured Garuda Pertiwi's second consecutive regional title. Extended victory: The Indonesia's women's national soccer team lifts the AFF Women's Cup trophy on July 22, 2026, after defeating Laos 5-0 in the final at the Kuala Lumpur soccer stadium. The victory secured Garuda Pertiwi's second consecutive regional title. (Courtesy of PSSI/-)

Winning two AFF Women's Cup titles in a row has established Indonesia as the team to beat in Southeast Asia's second tier.

Garuda Pertiwi swept through this year's tournament with authority, lifting the trophy after a commanding 5-0 victory over Laos in the final while collecting the competition's top individual honors. Sheva Imut was named Most Valuable Player, Laila Masykuroh earned Best Goalkeeper and Indonesia's attack overwhelmed opponents throughout the tournament.

But inside the national team, the celebrations have never been about the trophy alone.

For captain Viny Silfianus, retaining the title confirms Indonesia's progress, yet also serves as a reminder that the country's biggest ambitions remain out of reach.

"The title is only one step," she said. "There is another level we have to reach. Our goal is to compete with the best teams in the world."

That ambition extends well beyond the AFF Women's Cup. The tournament is viewed as a steppingstone toward the ASEAN Women's Championship, where Indonesia must prove it can compete with the region's established heavyweights.

The title itself reflected how far Garuda Pertiwi has evolved.

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