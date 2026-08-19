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Women’s soccer finds fresh hope as Indonesia’s league returns

After seven years without a regular domestic competition, Indonesia’s women’s game is gaining momentum, with the national team’s recent success contrasting sharply with the struggles of the country’s more established men’s side.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, August 19, 2026

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League launch: Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chairman Erick Thohir (center), flanked by Indonesia Women's League CEO Teddy Tjahjono (left), PSSI secretary general Yunus Nusi, president director Ferry Paulus and PSSI executive committee member Vivin Cahyani Sungkono, speaks on Aug. 11, 2026, during a press conference launching the Indonesia Women's League in Jakarta. The league will kick off on Oct. 17 with six clubs competing in its inaugural season. League launch: Soccer Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chairman Erick Thohir (center), flanked by Indonesia Women's League CEO Teddy Tjahjono (left), PSSI secretary general Yunus Nusi, president director Ferry Paulus and PSSI executive committee member Vivin Cahyani Sungkono, speaks on Aug. 11, 2026, during a press conference launching the Indonesia Women's League in Jakarta. The league will kick off on Oct. 17 with six clubs competing in its inaugural season. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Having played soccer since she was five, 23-year-old Hanipa Halimatusyadiah chose to build her life around the sport.

It was her late father, Iwan Suandi, a coach at Bintang Timur Soccer School in Nagrak, Sukabumi, West Java, who first introduced her to soccer by taking her to a field near their home.

That early exposure paved the way for a professional career. In 2019, she played for PS Tira Persikabo in Indonesia’s women’s league. The team finished as runner-up after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Persib Bandung. The league was discontinued after that inaugural season.

With no regular league to play in, Hanipa competed in several national tournaments, including the 2021 National Sports Week (PON) in Jayapura, the 2024 PON in Aceh and North Sumatra and the 2024 Pertiwi Cup.

Her career took another hit in 2023 when Persis Solo Women, the club she was playing for, disbanded.

At one point, she considered walking away from soccer altogether.

“I thought, maybe I should stop playing because, first, I’m a woman, and second, we need money to live,” Hanipa said.

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