Women’s soccer finds fresh hope as Indonesia’s league returns

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
After seven years without a regular domestic competition, Indonesia’s women’s game is gaining momentum, with the national team’s recent success contrasting sharply with the struggles of the country’s more established men’s side.
Having played soccer since she was five, 23-year-old Hanipa Halimatusyadiah chose to build her life around the sport.
It was her late father, Iwan Suandi, a coach at Bintang Timur Soccer School in Nagrak, Sukabumi, West Java, who first introduced her to soccer by taking her to a field near their home.
That early exposure paved the way for a professional career. In 2019, she played for PS Tira Persikabo in Indonesia’s women’s league. The team finished as runner-up after losing 6-1 on aggregate to Persib Bandung. The league was discontinued after that inaugural season.
With no regular league to play in, Hanipa competed in several national tournaments, including the 2021 National Sports Week (PON) in Jayapura, the 2024 PON in Aceh and North Sumatra and the 2024 Pertiwi Cup.
Her career took another hit in 2023 when Persis Solo Women, the club she was playing for, disbanded.
At one point, she considered walking away from soccer altogether.
“I thought, maybe I should stop playing because, first, I’m a woman, and second, we need money to live,” Hanipa said.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.