TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

South China Sea and Myanmar have dominated agenda for ASEAN top diplomats in Manila amid renewed push for progress in the bloc’s two long-standing issues

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Manila
Wed, July 22, 2026 Published on Jul. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-07-21T20:25:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, on July 21, 2026. (From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, on July 21, 2026. (Reuters/Pool/Aaron Favila)

I

ndonesia has called on ASEAN to match its commitments with tangible results through regional agreements and external partnerships to address practical priorities, while warning that the bloc faces a critical test of its credibility amid mounting geopolitical tensions.

The call came on Tuesday, as top diplomats from 11 ASEAN member states gathered in Manila for day-long talks aimed at forging common positions ahead of meetings with external partners the next day. The talks centered on several issues, including the economic impact from the Middle East conflict, South China Sea disputes and Myanmar crisis.

Foreign Minister Sugiono said the recent global crises had served as a grim reminder of the importance of anticipating their consequences. He further told other foreign ministers there could be no better time to demonstrate the bloc’s ability to uphold its charter by safeguarding regional political, economic and social stability.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

In his statement in the plenary session of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM), Sugiono noted the bold steps taken by the bloc during the ASEAN Summit in May, namely amending the group’s charter to take Timor-Leste as its 11th member.

“Now, here in Manila, we face a more demanding question: Can ASEAN deliver on its promises?” the minister continued.

Anticipation also ran high on the first official day of AMM with several long-running regional challenges returning to the forefront, as the Middle Eastern conflict lent new urgency to their resolution.

As the Middle Eastern conflict overshadowed Tuesday’s talks, ASEAN ministers emerged from their closed-door plenary with a joint statement expressing concern over the war’s impact on the region’s economy, the safety of their nationals abroad and ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

Related Article

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

Indonesia, Vietnam aim to increase trade, investment by 2028

Indonesia, Iran reaffirm commitment for dialogue, peace

As Modi visits Jakarta, what should Indonesia do with Sabang?

Mass grief in Iran at Khamenei funeral after US, Israel war killing

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance

More in World

 View more
(From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, on July 21, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms
ASEAN Chair and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro delivers an opening statement during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 21, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities
Computer monitors are kept on desks inside a workstation at a compound in O'Smach that the Thai military said was used for scam operations, at the Chong Chom-O'Smach border crossing, after clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in December 2025, in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, March 6, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Crime gangs snare more than $88 billion in scams in Asia-Pacific, UN says

Highlight
The Bung Karno stadium is seen next to Jakarta's Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) on August 18, 2018, ahead of the Asian Games.
Regulations

Rushed passage of Indonesia's PFII law sacrifices transparency
Halfway there: A driver watches a pump while filling his bus with B50 fuel containing 50 percent palm oil biodiesel on July 9, 2026, at a gas station in Karawang, West Java.
Editorial

Potential risks of B50
(From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, the Philippines, on July 21, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Two killed, one missing after suspected gas leak blast in Medan
Academia

Subsidies do not explain China's competitiveness
Academia

Indonesia as a global financial hub: Fantasy or strategic opportunity?
Academia

Who gets what and how in AGO’s graft takeover
Society

Gen-Zers turn to AI for mental health support despite validity, privacy risks
Archipelago

Wildfires spread across country as dry season takes hold
Opinion

Analysis: The anti-LGBTQ push and the securitization of identity
Politics

Cooperatives, religious groups to keep receiving mining concessions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.