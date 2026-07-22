Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

(From left to right) Myanmar's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hau Khan Sum, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Thailand's Vice Foreign Minister Vijavat Isarabhakdi, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam's Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Brunei's Foreign Minister Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos' Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, on July 21, 2026. (Reuters/Pool/Aaron Favila)

South China Sea and Myanmar have dominated agenda for ASEAN top diplomats in Manila amid renewed push for progress in the bloc’s two long-standing issues

I ndonesia has called on ASEAN to match its commitments with tangible results through regional agreements and external partnerships to address practical priorities, while warning that the bloc faces a critical test of its credibility amid mounting geopolitical tensions.

The call came on Tuesday, as top diplomats from 11 ASEAN member states gathered in Manila for day-long talks aimed at forging common positions ahead of meetings with external partners the next day. The talks centered on several issues, including the economic impact from the Middle East conflict, South China Sea disputes and Myanmar crisis.

Foreign Minister Sugiono said the recent global crises had served as a grim reminder of the importance of anticipating their consequences. He further told other foreign ministers there could be no better time to demonstrate the bloc’s ability to uphold its charter by safeguarding regional political, economic and social stability.

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In his statement in the plenary session of the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM), Sugiono noted the bold steps taken by the bloc during the ASEAN Summit in May, namely amending the group’s charter to take Timor-Leste as its 11th member.

“Now, here in Manila, we face a more demanding question: Can ASEAN deliver on its promises?” the minister continued.

Anticipation also ran high on the first official day of AMM with several long-running regional challenges returning to the forefront, as the Middle Eastern conflict lent new urgency to their resolution.

As the Middle Eastern conflict overshadowed Tuesday’s talks, ASEAN ministers emerged from their closed-door plenary with a joint statement expressing concern over the war’s impact on the region’s economy, the safety of their nationals abroad and ongoing diplomatic efforts.