Indonesia vaccine coverage rises despite challenges: UN report

A health worker prepares a measles-rubella vaccine on April 6, 2026, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) amid a measles outbreak due to low vaccination coverage in Cikukuk, West Java. (AFP/Timur Matahari)

The country vaccinated more children in 2025 and reduced the number of "zero-dose" children, though millions worldwide still lack lifesaving vaccines due to conflict, poverty and vaccine hesitancy.

M ore children in Indonesia are receiving lifesaving vaccines than ever before, according to a new report by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, reflecting a broader global recovery in childhood immunization since the COVID-19 pandemic despite persistent challenges, including vaccine hesitancy.

According to the 2025 WHO/UNICEF Estimates of National Immunization Coverage (WUENIC), coverage for the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP3) and the third dose of the hepatitis B vaccine (HepB3) both increased from 78 percent in 2024 to 82 percent in 2025.

By last year, more than 3.6 million Indonesian children had received the full course of both vaccines.

The report also found that more children had been reached through immunization services, with an estimated 657,000 children who did not receive any doses in 2025 compared to 748,000 a year earlier.

"Indonesia's progress shows what is possible when we work together to reach children with lifesaving vaccines," WHO country representative N. Paranietharan said in a statement on Tuesday, though he noted that many children were still not being vaccinated against diseases such as measles, polio and pneumonia.

He emphasized that sustaining progress would require stronger routine immunization services, greater outreach to underserved communities and continued investment in vaccination programs.

"Together, we can achieve the Immunization Agenda 2030 goal of leaving no one behind," Paranietharan said.