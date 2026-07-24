ASEAN urges safe transit through Hormuz

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SEAN on Thursday called for the restoration of safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, expressing deep concern over the situation as the Asia-Pacific's largest multilateral security dialogue unfolded in Manila.
In a joint communiqué issued during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), the bloc cited international laws governing civil aviation, maritime navigation and maritime safety, urging all parties to comply with them.
“We called for the restoration of the safe, unimpeded and continuous transit passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as for all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships,” the foreign ministers said.
The call followed a week-long marathon of diplomatic talks among ASEAN members and external partners, where the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict cast a heavy shadow over discussions.
The protracted conflict has driven up energy prices and disrupted regional trade, supply chains, agricultural production and fertilizer supplies across the region, emerging as a recurring theme throughout this week’s diplomatic circuit in Manila, from Tuesday’s ministerial sessions to Thursday’s East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).
Read also: Partners vie for ASEAN trust as global divisions deepen
Thursday’s security talks, for instance, opened with an ASEAN Plus Three meeting between the bloc and its Northeast Asian neighbors China, Japan and South Korea, where ministers devoted significant attention to mitigating the conflict’s economic impacts, including through expanding cooperation on food security and advancing the ASEAN Power Grid (APG).
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