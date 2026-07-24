TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Sudaryono appointed free meals agency chief as program faces fresh turbulence

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
Sudaryono appointed free meals agency chief as program faces fresh turbulence

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN urges safe transit through Hormuz

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 24, 2026 Published on Jul. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-07-23T20:11:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 22 in Pasay, Metro Manila. Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 22 in Pasay, Metro Manila. (AFP/Brendan Smialowski)

A

SEAN on Thursday called for the restoration of safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, expressing deep concern over the situation as the Asia-Pacific's largest multilateral security dialogue unfolded in Manila.

In a joint communiqué issued during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM), the bloc cited international laws governing civil aviation, maritime navigation and maritime safety, urging all parties to comply with them.

“We called for the restoration of the safe, unimpeded and continuous transit passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, as well as for all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships,” the foreign ministers said. 

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

The call followed a week-long marathon of diplomatic talks among ASEAN members and external partners, where the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict cast a heavy shadow over discussions.

The protracted conflict has driven up energy prices and disrupted regional trade, supply chains, agricultural production and fertilizer supplies across the region, emerging as a recurring theme throughout this week’s diplomatic circuit in Manila, from Tuesday’s ministerial sessions to Thursday’s East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). 

Read also: Partners vie for ASEAN trust as global divisions deepen

Thursday’s security talks, for instance, opened with an ASEAN Plus Three meeting between the bloc and its Northeast Asian neighbors China, Japan and South Korea, where ministers devoted significant attention to mitigating the conflict’s economic impacts, including through expanding cooperation on food security and advancing the ASEAN Power Grid (APG). 

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Related Article

US announces nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

Indonesia urges ASEAN to ‘deliver promises’ as Middle East crisis looms

ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities

The subversion of the International Criminal Court

Oil prices spike on fresh US-Iran attacks, tech weighs on stocks again

Popular

State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

More in World

 View more
Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 22 in Pasay, Metro Manila.
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN urges safe transit through Hormuz
President Prabowo Subianto (center) greets Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel (right) during a meeting on July 22 at Prabowo's private residence at Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta. At the meeting, Prabowo discussed the repatriation of artifacts smuggled from Indonesia to the United States.
Americas

US FBI Director Patel returns looted Papuan artifacts to Prabowo
Residents look at the sky illuminated by wildfires in Le Porge, south-western France early on July 23, 2026. A fast-moving wildfire has burned 900 hectares north of Arcachon Bay in southwestern France, forcing the evacuation of more than 4,000 residents and tourists.
Europe

Deadly wildfires force thousands from homes in parts of Europe

Highlight
Timor Leste's Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Vietnam Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Brunei Foreign Minister Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, Laos Foreign Minister Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Myanmar Permanent Secretary Hau Khan Sum and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn join hands during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 22, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

ASEAN urges safe transit through Hormuz
Commuters walk at a bus stop of the business district in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025.
Editorial

Financial hub on shaky ground
Oil Tanking
Economy

No serious investors yet for 90-day oil reserve plan, govt says

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Oil settles over $100 as Houthi attacks intensify Middle East supply risks
Archipelago

OPM rebels kill three indigenous Papuans
Academia

Securing public trust in Indonesia–Singapore clean energy cooperation

Art & Culture

Jakarta Provoke! 2026 brings contemporary art outdoors to Menteng Park
Academia

Abadi Masela: Redefining Indo-Pacific LNG geopolitics
Economy

US unveils new tariffs on 60 partners as Trump rebuilds trade agenda
Society

Children’s Day spotlights protection flaws
Academia

Why Indonesia needs an accountable developmental state
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN urges safe transit through Hormuz

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.