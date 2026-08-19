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China’s Wang Yi to visit Jakarta for diplomacy, defense talks

Visiting after reports of a joint naval drill between Indonesia and China in waters off Taiwan, an analyst says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s trip to Jakarta may reinvigorate both countries’ ties after a few years of relatively subdued relations.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reacts during the High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative on July 28, 2026 in Beijing. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reacts during the High-level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative on July 28, 2026 in Beijing. (Reuters/Pool/Achmad Ibrahim)

C

hinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is slated to visit Jakarta this week, with talks planned to revolve around bilateral issues including the economy and politics as well as regional and global security matters.

Wang is expected to be in the capital city from Thursday to Saturday for a series of meetings, including the first Indonesia-China Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue (CSD) on Friday where the two sides will discuss the state of bilateral ties and future cooperation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

The CSD meeting refers to a new foreign ministerial-level bilateral mechanism that was formed during Foreign Minister Sugiono’s visit to Beijing in April 2025.

The Chinese top diplomat will also hold a 2+2 meeting between foreign and defense ministers of both countries to strengthen cooperation on political, defense and security affairs on bilateral, regional and global levels.

“The two strategic meetings reflect the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Indonesia and China,” the Foreign Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

No Chinese official statements have been made during the time of the writing.

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