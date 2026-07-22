Minister to hold SOE accountable as LRT City progress stalls

Public Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar Sirait (center) speaks to reporters on Jan. 21, 2026, after a meeting at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The meeting discussed plans to use land in the Meikarta area for the construction of subsidized housing. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

Consumers at LRT City Bekasi Timur Green Avenue may face a wait until 2038, while the handover for LRT City Tebet is not projected until 2033.

H ousing and Settlements Minister Maruarar "Ara" Sirait has pledged to hold to account a state-owned enterprise (SOE) responsible for the construction of the stalled LRT City project, following a wave of public complaints.

Ara confirmed on Tuesday that his ministry would launch an immediate investigation into grievances lodged by consumers, many of whom have been waiting years for the completion of apartments strategically linked to Greater Jakarta’s light rapid transit (LRT) network.

“This must be resolved. We will hold the developer accountable,” Ara told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday, as reported by Bisnis.com, declining to elaborate further on potential sanctions but stressing that the probe would commence as soon as possible.

The pledge comes as PT Adhi Commuter Properti (ADCP), the subsidiary of state-owned construction firm PT Adhi Karya, issued a public apology for the prolonged delays.

Farid Budiyanto, ADCP’s director of operations, acknowledged that the company is grappling with challenges that have severely hampered construction timelines.

Farid stated that the firm was currently formulating a phased completion plan aimed at accelerating construction and honoring handover obligations.

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“The company apologizes to consumers for the current conditions, including delays in completion and handover. We understand these conditions cause inconvenience and are a concern for consumers,” he said, as quoted by Bisnis.com.