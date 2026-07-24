Constitutional Court rules unused internet quota must remain active, usable

Prepaid SIM cards now can still be registered through text message, internet or nearby cellular operator outlet. (Shutterstock/24Novembers)

The binding ruling now requires that tariff determinations include an obligation to offer services where unused data is preserved without additional fees under the pretext of extending validity periods.

T he Constitutional Court has ruled that telecommunications providers must guarantee customers’ remaining data quotas stay active and usable, in a decision that fundamentally alters how internet packages are structured in Indonesia.

The Court partially granted a judicial review petition on Thursday, declaring Article 28 paragraph (1) of the Job Creation Law’s telecommunications provisions unconstitutional unless interpreted to mandate protections for residual quotas.

The binding ruling now requires that tariff determinations include an obligation to offer services where unused data is preserved without additional fees under the pretext of extending validity periods.

“Quotas that have not been fully used must remain protected as the property of telecommunications service users,” Justice Adies Kadir said. He emphasized that regulations must guarantee fair legal protection for consumers who have paid for services they cannot fully enjoy.

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Case No.273/PUU-XXIII/2025 was filed by online motorcycle taxi driver Didi Supandi and online culinary trader Wahyu Triana Sari, as well as lecturer and advocate Rega Felix.

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A separate petition by student and private employee TB Yaumul Hasan Hidayat was dismissed, as the Court had already reinterpreted the provision under the earlier case.