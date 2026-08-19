EV motorcycle subsidy to return in September: Purbaya

An electric vehicle user charges a motorcycle on April 20, 2026, at a public electric vehicle charging station operated by PLN UP3 in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has signaled that the subsidy program for electric two-wheelers will resume in September.

F inance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has signaled that the subsidy program for electric two-wheelers will be reinstated in September, adding that the government is currently preparing the legal foundation to resume the measure.

“The electric motorcycle subsidy should already be in effect by September,” he told reporters at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

However, he said a Finance Ministry regulation that will serve as the legal basis for implementing the incentive had yet to be issued.

Purbaya added that he planned to coordinate further with Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita to discuss details of the new regulation.

“He [Agus] hasn’t spoken to me yet. I will go and see him tomorrow,” he said.

Minister Agus has previously said that the ministry was already prepared to run the incentive but that some technical aspects were still pending the issuance of the ministerial regulation.

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