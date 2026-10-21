Danantara completes 4.4-hectare land acquisition in Mecca

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The newly acquired land is intended for future expansion of the Bait Jemaah complex, an integrated development for serving haj pilgrims from Indonesia and elsewhere, from accommodation to retail services.
tate asset fund Danantara, through its investment holding company PT Danantara Investment Management (DIM), completed on Sunday the acquisition of 4.4 hectares of land in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, expanding its investment in the holy city’s hospitality sector for developing an integrated complex to serve Muslims traveling for haj and umrah (minor haj), including Indonesian pilgrims.
The latest deal follows the Aug. 11 handover of the Novotel Makkah Thakher City hotel, which has 1,461 rooms and suites.
The newly acquired land is intended to provide space for future expansion under a strategic agreement announced by Danantara and Thakher Development Company on Dec. 14, 2025.
Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani said the acquisition marked a step toward establishing a long-term hospitality investment platform in Saudi Arabia.
“Our focus is to manage these assets with strict investment discipline while developing an integrated ecosystem that improves the quality of accommodation and services for pilgrims from Indonesia and other countries,” Rosan said in a statement on Monday.
He added that the investment would strengthen economic ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia as Danantara explored opportunities in other cities such as Medina and in other strategic sectors beyond property.
Read also: Danantara’s transparency, mandate remain in question two years into Prabowo’s rule
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