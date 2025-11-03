Blackpink turns GBK into pink dome for two-day Deadline gig

Still going strong: Members of Blackpink (from left) Rose, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa appear in a group photo posted to Jisoo’s official social media account on Aug. 7, 2025, to mark the K-pop girl band’s ninth debut anniversary. (Instagram/Jisoo/@sooyaaa__)

Jakarta welcomed back the international pop quartet over the weekend with pink fanfare, as the main stadium at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex filled with the voices of both Blackpink and Blinks singing their hearts out.

B lackpink lit up the Jakarta sky with its signature pink on Sunday night, when the South Korean girl group wrapped up its two-day concert at the main stadium of Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Central Jakarta.

The capital of Indonesia has been among the most attended world tour stops of the quartet, comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, with over 100,000 fans reportedly packing the GBK stadium during the group’s 2023 Born Pink concert.

For this year’s Deadline world tour concert, the band’s local fandom, dubbed Indonesian Blinks, seemed to repeat their previous excitement, filling the 78,000-capacity stadium on both nights of music and spectacle.

From The Weekender Privy’s pasta night: A love letter to carbs From fregola to chestnut laganelle, a one-night-only collaboration at Privy proves carbs are anything but basic. Read on The Weekender

Blackpink wooed its growing number of Blinks by stopping by Jakarta from Nov. 1 to 2 as the third stop on the Deadline tour’s Asian leg, just after Bangkok. The band members created a memorable night as they offered their best to their fans between songs through phrases like “aku cinta kalian” (I love you all) and “kalian terbaik” (you all are the best).

Rose, who is known for her love of food, added to the entertainment before her set by showing big-screen projections of her trying local dishes: nasi goreng (fried rice) on Day 1 and sate ayam (chicken satay) on Day 2.

Jennie, on the other hand, vibed with the Jakarta crowd, holding her mic out and dancing casually while concertgoers’ chanted “nggak mau pulang, maunya digoyang” (don’t wanna go home, just wanna dance) as the concert was coming to an end.

South Jakarta’s Senayan area, which borders the GBK complex, was filled with fans sporting black and pink outfits, causing gridlocks at several spots on surrounding roads. Regardless, the Deadline concert ran smoothly and safely on both days, despite a smattering of rain a few hours before Saturday’s show that stopped just as the lights came on.