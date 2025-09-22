Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Visitors are seen near the Chinese-made Chengdu J-10 Vigorous Dragon fighter jet during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition on Nov. 14, 2024, in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province. (AFP/Hector Retamal)

The Indonesian Air Force (TNI-AU) is currently considering the suitability of Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets for the force’s needs amid the military’s plan to modernize its primary weapon system.

I ndonesia’s interest in purchasing Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets as part of its military modernization plan has recently resurfaced, which was met by concerns from defense experts over the financial burden of operating non-Western aircraft and the potential geopolitical ramifications of such a deal.

On Thursday, Defense Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Frega Wenas Inkiriwang confirmed that Jakarta remained interested in acquiring at least 42 Chinese J-10C fighter jets, with the Indonesian Military (TNI) conducting assessment on the aircraft’s suitability for the force’s need.

“The Air Force is currently evaluating the J-10C, as we aim to select only the best platforms for our primary weapons system in supporting the implementation of our current policies,” Frega told reporters.

But he suggested the potential purchase was still a long way off, as no discussions have taken place about key details, such as the contract value and delivery timetable.

Frega declined to comment to The Jakarta Post on Thursday when asked about the assessment’s progress, saying in a statement the evaluation was “still in the process.”

The spokesperson previously said among the main considerations of the Air Force was how well the J-10C would support its priority programs under the Perisai Trisula Nusantara, or Nusantara Trident Shield (NTS) defense vision for dealing with both domestic and international threats.

First initiated by President Prabowo Subianto during his tenure as defense minister, the NTS aimed to synergize the three armed services of the TNI. It mandates for the Air Force specifically to modernize its weapons system, streamline commands and units as well as improve its human resources.