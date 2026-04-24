Jakarta declares war on janitor fish as population explodes

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The fish, locally known as ‘ikan sapu-sapu’, survive better in polluted waters compared to other fish, making them a dominant species in heavily contaminated rivers across Jakarta.
akarta has been waging a war against janitor fish infestations that have taken over the city’s rivers and damaged its ecosystems, as the capital struggles to restore biodiversity to its polluted waterways.
The provincial administration has launched operations to catch the fish, locally known as “ikan sapu-sapu”, since April 17 workers were deployed to numerous waterways across five municipalities in the city, catching and killing nearly 70,000 of the fish and weighing about 7 tonnes.
The caught fish were later buried.
The battle against the infestation continued on April 20 in East Jakarta, where hundreds of city-employed sanitary workers and local officials took part in a second clean-up operation in the Ciliwung, Sunter and Cipinang rivers that flow through the municipality.
In less than an hour, they caught two sacks full of the fish, said Pondok Bambu subdistrict head Ateng Surahman on the sidelines of the cleanup.
“We are catching these fish again because their population is still dense in this area,” Ateng said. “They ruin the river embankment by aggressively digging holes.”
As of Thursday, joint authorities had caught around 10 tonnes of janitor fish across the city, according to the city’s Maritime, Fisheries and Food Security Agency.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.