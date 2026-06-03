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Central Jakarta fire destroys more than 300 homes

No casualties were recorded during the incident, while three people were taken to hospital for minor injuries and respiratory problems from the blaze that displaced more than 600 people.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, June 3, 2026 Published on Jun. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-06-02T18:31:35+07:00

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A large fire takes hold of a densely populated neighborhood in Jl. Kemayoran Gempol in Kebon Kosong subdistrict, Kemayoran district, Central Jakarta engulfed in fire on June 1, 2026. The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency deployed 33 fire trucks and more than 150 personnel to extinguish the fire. A large fire takes hold of a densely populated neighborhood in Jl. Kemayoran Gempol in Kebon Kosong subdistrict, Kemayoran district, Central Jakarta engulfed in fire on June 1, 2026. The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency deployed 33 fire trucks and more than 150 personnel to extinguish the fire. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

A

fire that broke out in a densely populated residential area in the Kemayoran Gempol neighborhood in Central Jakarta on Monday night destroyed over 300 houses.

The blaze was first reported at around 8:55 p.m., according to Jakarta governor special staffer Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim.

“The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit in one of the residents’ houses,” Chico said on Tuesday, adding authorities were still investigating the exact cause of the incident.

The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency deployed 35 fire trucks and around 170 personnel to Kemayoran Gempol after receiving reports of the incident.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze by 11:30 p.m. They stayed to launch a cooling operation, to reduce the temperature of the burning material to prevent a new fire from breaking out, until 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read also: Overcrowded settlements, weak safety fuel Jakarta’s fire crisis

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Some 304 houses were destroyed by the fire, with around 679 residents in two community units (RW) in Kebong Kosong subdistrict affected by the blaze. 

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  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
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