Jakartans look for space to breathe in concrete city

Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

Public demand for more parks comes as Jakarta’s green open spaces remain insufficient, covering just 5.59 percent of the city’s total area as of April, well below the 20 percent target set under the 2007 Spatial Planning Law.

M any Jakarta residents are urging the city administration to expand green open spaces, saying the capital lacks affordable public places to relax and socialize beyond shopping malls.

Public demand for more parks comes as Jakarta’s green open spaces remain insufficient, covering just 5.59 percent of the city’s total area as of April, well below the 20 percent target set under the 2007 Spatial Planning Law.

For many residents, the shortage is most evident on weekends and holidays, when public parks are crowded and affordable leisure options remain scarce.

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Almost every weekend, Rizaldi, a 31-year-old office worker from Tangerang, Banten, travels to the capital to meet friends in parks as a low-cost form of recreation amid mounting economic pressures, including a weakening rupiah and rising prices of basic goods.

His preferred spot is the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) complex in Central Jakarta, where he can sit on the grass, drink coffee and spend hours socializing without spending much money. Still, he said choices remain limited, noting that Jakarta lags behind many global cities in providing accessible public open spaces.

“Many public spaces are located in malls, where people are expected to spend a lot of money,” Rizaldi told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

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