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Pro-government parties hit out at PDI-P over student protests

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, June 23, 2026 Published on Jun. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-06-22T17:57:46+07:00

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Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) delivers a speech on Aug. 17, 2025, at an event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Indonesian independence at the party's headquarters in Jakarta. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) delivers a speech on Aug. 17, 2025, at an event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Indonesian independence at the party's headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

P

ro-government parties have rounded on sole opposition party the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), accusing it of appearing to support the recent student protests against President Prabowo Subianto’s costly flagship programs amid mounting economic pressures.

Following student protests that took place in several cities last week denouncing the multitrillion-rupiah free nutritious meal and Red and White Cooperative programs, the National Awakening Party (PKB) has accused the PDI-P of sending mixed signals, with suggestions that the student protests were influenced by political interests linked to the PDI-P.

“We hope they will just take a firm position already. If they are in opposition, then be in opposition. Don’t be in a gray [area],” PKB lawmaker Jazilul Fawaid said on Thursday.

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Jazilul argued that the PDI-P’s repeated claim to serve as a balancing force to the government remained unclear in practice, saying the ambiguity could undermine the solidarity needed to carry out the administration’s programs.

“We all need unity and solidarity to implement all of the President’s programs. Without that, they can’t work. But we must not act in a vague manner,” Jazilul said.

The remarks came after a student alliance calling itself BEM Bersatu alleged earlier last week that Tiyo Ardianto, a former chair of Gadjah Mada University student union involved in a protest in Yogyakarta, had close ties to “several political networks”, including the PDI-P.

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