TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
The next Iran war may come sooner than you think
Indonesia, India boost ties with missiles, critical minerals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix
The next Iran war may come sooner than you think
Indonesia, India boost ties with missiles, critical minerals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Court orders release of Jokowi degree challenger in pretrial ruling

The South Jakarta District Court has ordered the immediate release of Roy Suryo after the presiding judge found fault with his detention on technical grounds, as it was executed under a warrant for a raid and not an arrest.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 8, 2026 Published on Jul. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-07-08T15:35:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sporting outcome: Roy Suryo (right), who served as youth and sports minister in 2013-2014, gives a thumbs-up on July 7, 2026, after a pretrial ruling in the defamation case pertaining to ex-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s academic credentials at the South Jakarta District Court, which declared the Jakarta Police's detention of Roy as invalid. Sporting outcome: Roy Suryo (right), who served as youth and sports minister in 2013-2014, gives a thumbs-up on July 7, 2026, after a pretrial ruling in the defamation case pertaining to ex-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s academic credentials at the South Jakarta District Court, which declared the Jakarta Police's detention of Roy as invalid. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he South Jakarta District Court declared as invalid the arrest of former youth and sports minister Roy Suryo by the Jakarta Police in connection with the defamation case pertaining to the academic credentials of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. .

Read out the ruling at the hearing on Tuesday, Sole Judge I Ketut Darpawan argued in his consideration that the Jakarta Police, as the defendant named in Roy’s pretrial motion, had used the raid warrant issued by the Tangerang District Court beyond its intended authority when officers arrested Roy in mid-June.

“The head of the Tangerang District Court authorized a raid on [Roy’s] house because the defendant claimed the house was being used to hide evidence. But in reality, the raid was intended to arrest the plaintiff,” Darpawan told the hearing, as quoted by Antara.

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

From The Weekender

All of me: A journey of becoming nonbinary

Read on The Weekender

“Using a raid to arrest the plaintiff with unjustifiable reason is an arbitrary action,” the judge added, observing that Roy had been cooperative throughout the investigation.

Roy, who served as youth and sports minister during the second term of Jokowi’s predecessor Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was named as a suspect in the defamation case last November, months after the National Police had verified the authenticity of the former president’s university degree in May 2025.

Prior to his arrest in June, he had been reporting to the police as part of a compulsory obligation, which prompted Darpawan to deem that the reason for his detention was subjective.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, the judge rejected Roy’s petition to declare the investigation into him null and void as well as his request to restrict prosecutors from issuing an arrest warrant, saying this fell outside pretrial authority.

Popular

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

Related Article

Ex-minister Roy Suryo detained for defamation in Jokowi’s diploma case

Police’s second chance

Court revives police probe into activist acid attack as military trial continues

More defectors expected to join PSI from other parties

New legal paradigm demands an end to impunity

Popular

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal

Indonesia, India sign BrahMos missile deal
Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities

Jakarta’s planned 'love lock' bridge sparks debate over infrastructure priorities
Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

Getting the ‘masala-bumbu’ mix

More in Indonesia

 View more
Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo (center) inspects the construction progress of the East Java 4 People's School (Sekolah Rakyat) on June 15 in Muncar, Banyuwangi, East Java. The government aims to have 93 People's Schools across Indonesia operational and ready to welcome students at the start of the new academic year in July 2026.
Politics

Public Works Minister in hot water as family listed in official trip
Sporting outcome: Roy Suryo (right), who served as youth and sports minister in 2013-2014, gives a thumbs-up on July 7, 2026, after a pretrial ruling in the defamation case pertaining to ex-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s academic credentials at the South Jakarta District Court, which declared the Jakarta Police's detention of Roy as invalid.
Politics

Court orders release of Jokowi degree challenger in pretrial ruling
Gowa regent Sitti Husniah Talenrang
Archipelago

Gowa regent faces impeachment threat over graft, marital affairs allegations

Highlight
This aerial photograph shows boats anchored off Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula near the Strait of Hormuz on June 27, 2026. Iran launched attacks on US sites in the Gulf in response to American strikes on the country, state media said on June 27, after Washington accused Tehran of attacking one of its cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Middle East and Africa

Trump says Iran ceasefire 'over' after fighting flares
Participants in Indonesia's Bachelor of Development Mobilizer Program (SPPI) chant slogans during basic military training for prospective managers of the Red and White Village Cooperatives (KDMP) at the 1st Marine Infantry Brigade in Cilandak, Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, June 25, 2026. A total of 674 participants are undergoing the training, which is designed to build the integrity, loyalty, discipline, teamwork and empathy required to serve as managers of the village cooperatives.
Editorial

Militarizing civilian space
Residents sign a white banner during an anti-LGBT rally and declaration in Padang, West Sumatra, on June 21, 2026. The event, organized by the West Sumatra administration, the West Sumatra Police and the Minangkabau Traditional Council (LKAAM), invited participants to sign a one-kilometer-long white banner as part of a declaration opposing LGBT community. Organizers also pledged to take action against LGBT individuals through customary law and called for them to be “eradicated“ or expelled from the Minangkabau land.
Society

Anti-LGBTQ regulation fuels fears of criminalization 

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Public Works Minister in hot water as family listed in official trip
Asia & Pacific

Modi, Prabowo celebrate shared heritage at Prambanan Temple
Regulations

Coal price cap, weak oversight fuel blackout-linked probe
Middle East and Africa

Trump says Iran ceasefire 'over' after fighting flares
Politics

Court orders release of Jokowi degree challenger in pretrial ruling
Economy

Prabowo touts Batam as Indonesia’s next global maritime, investment gateway
Regulations

New OJK rules on credit scoring ease loan disbursement
Middle East and Africa

EU aviation agency tells airlines to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 31
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Court orders release of Jokowi degree challenger in pretrial ruling

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.