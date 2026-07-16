West Sumatra student detonates homemade bomb at school after alleged bullying

Padang Police chief Sr. Comr. Apri Wibowo said investigators believe the 17-year-old had assembled the explosives to target classmates he claimed had bullied him for years.

A 17-year-old student allegedly built and detonated a homemade bomb at an Islamic high school in Padang, West Sumatra, on Tuesday in what police believe was an act of revenge for years of bullying, renewing concerns over Indonesia's persistent school bullying problem.

The bomb exploded at around 10:30 a.m. during recess outside the student's classroom at MAN 3 Padang Islamic senior high school, triggering panic among students and teachers. No injuries were reported.

School officials immediately notified authorities, who dispatched a Gegana bomb disposal unit and officers from Densus 88 counterterrorism squad, to secure the school and search for additional explosive devices.

During a search of the student's classroom, investigators recovered three undetonated improvised explosive devices from his backpack, firecrackers, a knife, arrows, marbles, nuts and other materials that police believe were intended for use as shrapnel.

The suspect, identified only as R, was taken into custody shortly after the explosion.

Padang Police chief Sr. Comr. Apri Wibowo said investigators believe the 17-year-old had assembled the explosives to target classmates he claimed had bullied him for years.

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"R placed one homemade explosive device on a table outside his classroom. The table was positioned beside the classroom wall, close to the seat of the classmate believed to have been the intended target," Apri said on Tuesday as quoted by Kompas.com.